Letter to the Editor: Thank you!

To the editor:

On behalf of all the Kiwanians, community members, and all the children that benefit and enjoy the numerous Kiwanis projects, I thank you!



As you know, the steak feed was put off an entire week because of the unhealthy air quality. Club leadership had to make a difficult decision because Sept. 7 conditions may not have improved by the next week.

But, by a miracle, we had an unbelievably perfect window of clean air, blue sky, and mild temperature on Sept. 14.

Most people appreciate that the Kiwanis steak feed has a fun picnic atmosphere.



Visiting with old friends is always enjoyable. However, the real purpose of the steak feed is, of course, to support our community’s children and families.

The steak feed is the main annual fundraiser for our community projects.

Kiwanis provides financial and volunteer support to many programs in The Dalles, including: multiple reading programs, the Community Backpack Program, Kiwanis youth leadership clubs, and the Challengers Little League picnic.

We do bell ringing for the Salvation Army during the holidays and participate in and help organize community parades.

We have the Gary B. Honald Santa Fund, college student scholarships, and we sponsor The Klindt Cove Kiwanis Park and put on several Community Meals a year for our hungry and homeless.

The successful delay of this year's steak feed would not have been possible without a great community information outreach and event help.

KODL, The Chronicle, Class Act Catering, the college, and so many others set the stage for the eventual successful fund- raiser. The Dufur boys adjusted their schedule to make the event. We also had tremendous high school student help from members of The Dalles High and Wahtonka Community School key clubs.

Ticket holders were willing to roll with the punches and show up a week later. With the serious fire hazard in the Gorge and natural disasters taking place around the world, we felt blessed that our modest efforts to make our community a better place were accomplished.



The Kiwanis steak feed has passed a real test as a true community tradition that would not be stopped by the smoke!



Pastor Tyler Beane Kelly

2017-18 Kiwanis President