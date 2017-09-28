For the Record for September 28, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday September 28, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported early Wednesday morning a man was yelling and beating on a vehicle and may be assaulting the driver. Police identified a man and woman having a verbal argument. Both warned about disorderly conduct.

A caller in the 1900 block of West 13th Street reported Wednesday morning she had a dead dog in her yard. She was transferred to public works and given their number for contact later.

A caller at West Eighth and Cherry Heights reported Wednesday morning a pickup driver revved his engine and spun out and went through the crosswalk while the caller was in the crosswalk. He said he would sign a citizen citation.

A case number was taken Wednesday morning for a report of a sex crime.

Katrina Louise Panko, 32, Bingen, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 600 block of West 11th Street and is accused of failure to appear and providing false information to a police officer.

A caller in the 900 block of Cherry Heights reported Wednesday morning a man wandered all three floors of the building for about 30 minutes, then went outside touching cars. He was wearing socks, but no shoes. The man left, then came back and was sitting in the parking lot. The man left again, and police were unable to find him.

A caller in the 200 block of East 13th Street reported Wednesday morning the back bumper and inside of the bed of his pickup were damaged, and the damage did not appear to be caused by another vehicle. Log number taken.

A property report was taken Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Dufur Road for a report of a scraped bumper to a patrol car.

A caller in the 500 block of East 11th Street reported Wednesday afternoon kids gather in the alley nearby and smoke out of a bong daily during school hours. Police could not locate anybody smoking.

A caller reported she was sideswiped Tuesday evening at West Sixth and Snipes. She was turning onto Snipes and was sideswiped by a dark vehicle. She said it would be difficult for the other driver not to know, but the vehicle did not stop. She was not able to get a license plate number.

Robert Cody Atkins, 28, The Dalles, was arrested at the police department and is accused of probation violation.

A caller in the 400 block of East Third Street reported Wednesday afternoon that another driver opened her car door and the caller hit it. Officers contacted drivers, who had already exchanged information.

Christie Rae Postema, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of Floral Court and is accused of failure to perform the duties of a driver – property damage (hit and run.)

A caller in the 2400 block of East 14th Street reported Wednesday afternoon someone stole the gas tank out of a boat that was parked on the road.

Thomas Elliott West, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday at West Sixth and Mt. Hood Streets and is accused of parole violation and second-degree failure to appear.

A caller in the 100 block of West 13th Street reported Wednesday evening her daughter’s boyfriend stole her daughter’s phone, which actually belongs to the caller. The daughter moved out, and the boyfriend wouldn’t give some of her property back. Logged for information.

A stolen vehicle was found Wednesday evening in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way. Owner notified.

A caller in the 400 block of East Eighth Street reported late Wednesday evening reported someone tried to break into the house. The suspect kicked the door two or three times, and then it swung open, the juvenile female who was at home did not see anyone. Neighbors saw a man running in the area and a vehicle leaving the area, but no further description. The victims did not have any idea who it could be because they were new to area.

A caller in the 1700 block of West 10th Street reported Wednesday evening hearing a bank on her bedroom window. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate anyone.

A caller in the 700 block of Lee Street reported late Wednesday a man he knew was beating on his door, and when he refused to let him in, the man got into his unlocked jeep and threw a soda all over the front of his jeep. If the man was found, the caller wanted police to trespass him from his property.

Nasario Manuel Barajas, 32, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday at East Second and Madison and is accused of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol.)

A caller in the 900 block of Cherry Heights reported early Thursday a man was ringing the front doorbell and had a blanket wrapped around him. He doesn’t live there and she wanted someone to ask him to move along. Officers found the man, who appeared to have mental health issues. He was taken to his mother’s house.

Wasco County

Five miles up from the mouth of the Deschutes River, a boat reportedly had an engine fire Wednesday morning and was tied up at Wagonblast. Logged for information.

In the 6900 block of Mill Creek Road, a caller reported getting a package with his return address on it marked “returned to sender” due to insufficient postage but that he had not sent. Caller felt this was very suspicious and he wanted a deputy to respond as he was afraid to open it. Caller was advised to contact post office.

In the 1600 block of Carroll Road, three stray cows were reported Wednesday afternoon. No one knew whose cows they were.

A report of shots fired was called in Wednesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Snipes Street. Apparently it was kids setting off firecrackers. Same subjects were lighting fireworks the previous night as well.



Near milepost 14 on Highway 197, a caller reported a grey Nissan Versa with a male driver tried to run her off the road and then blocked her vehicle. Deputies out of position to respond.

An overturned raft was reported on the Columbia River near The Dalles bridge about 60 feet out from Water’s Edge Wednesday afternoon. Deputy located a citizen with a boat and went out to the raft, which was empty. Another deflated raft was found north of The Dalles Marina city park. Nothing suspicious was found. Rafts were collected and disposed of.

Trespassing was reported with an ATV racing around private property in the 3800 block of Highway 30 Wednesday afternoon. Suspect had been trespassed from the area in the past and was seen hiding behind equipment. Caller reported the man “might be armed with guns, knives, and everything else that might be a weapon.” Units were responding; no further update.

In the 5200 block of Cherry Heights Road, caller reported that someone got into their chicken coop Wednesday evening and cut feathers off their chicken’s wings. Caller did not believe an animal could have done this.

A vehicle was stopped for failure to signal near the intersection of West Third Street and Liberty Street Wednesday evening.

A fight was reported in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road Thursday morning. A man was reported to be out of control; upset and trying to get people out of his room. No weapons involved. Caller reported he had been acting this way for past four days.

Jose Ernesto Garcia, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road and charged with disorderly conduct in the second degree.

A black pony was reported loose in the roadway near Wells Road after getting out of an enclosure on Thursday morning. Deputy contacted owner who promised to get fence fixed.

Gilliam County

Schuyler Lee Zychowicz, 20, Arlington, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 400 block of Shane Drive and accused of one count of burglary in the first degree and two counts of theft in the first degree.

Regional Jail

Joel Robert Austin, 24, Maupin, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for unlawful possession of heroin.

Vasiliy Aleksndrovich Nesterchuck, 34, Fairview, was jailed Friday on a Sherman County court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Amanda Tara Marie Strother, 34, Corvallis, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Jose Manuel Villegas Hernandez, 23, The Dalles, was jailed Sunday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Ignacio Ontiveros, 28, of Hood River, was arrested Monday morning on 10th Street and accused of driving while suspended or revoked.

Armando Vargas Charboneau, 24, of Warm Springs, was arrested Monday morning and accused of DUII-alcohol and reckless driving.

Eric Todd Scovell, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon and accused of one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession a prohibited firearm (a machine gun with short barrel and silencers), one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon, and one count of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Craig Lee Marx, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 3300 block of Clodfelter Way and accused of failure to register as a sex offender.

Georgia Genevieve Goudy, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening and accused of two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and one count of driving while suspended or revoked.

Charmaine Irene Coon, 36, Hood River, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of two counts of failure to appear in the second degree.

Parole & Probation

Jimmy Lee Cain, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Martin Ray Dodson, 58, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and accused of two counts of violating post-prison requirements.