TD boys' soccer loses 3-1 in CRC road matchup to the Bulldogs

The Dalles boys’ soccer team could have scored two or three goals in a five-minute flurry to start Columbia River Conference action against Hermiston, but the host Bulldogs settled down and broke open a 1-1 halftime tie with two unanswered goals late in the second half in a 3-1 finish at Hermiston High School.

“I’m extremely proud of the way these guys are playing right now, considering the season chaos we’ve been through,” said TD head coach Matthew Dallman. “We are getting better every game.”

Just after TD had finished its early onslaught, Hermiston took a 1-0 lead at the five-minute mark.

The Bulldogs held strong until a goal in the 35th minute by Alex Gutierrez that was set up by a quick run by Andy Lopez.

Both teams played close through the second half of play, but Hermiston had goals at 73 and 77 minutes to secure the win.

His team lost by two late goals, but he is happy with the progress his team, especially coming off a 7-0 loss last year on the road against Hermiston.

“This game is a tough loss to take because all three of their goals came from a threat that we had spoken about before the game as the only way they were going to score on us,” Dallman continued.

No. 17 The Dalles (3-3 overall, 0-1 CRC) takes a trip to La Grande at 4:30 p.m. to take on the Tigers (4-3).