TD girls force a draw with Hermiston

Still without a goal through the first five games of the season, The Dalles girls’ soccer team fought to a scoreless draw with the No. 23-ranked Hermiston Bulldogs in a Columbia River Conference tussle played in The Dalles.

Even with the tie, the Riverhawks can still qualify for the postseason with a handful of league wins, especially with Hermiston on a three-match winless streak and Pendleton going through a five-match skid, last losing by a 10-0 score to 10th ranked Hood River Valley on Tuesday.

Up next, the Riverhawks (0-5-1 overall, 0-0-1 league) travel to No. 30-ranked Pendleton (0-4-1, 0-1) at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.