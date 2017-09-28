TD ready for fight versus Peasley, La Grande

If Columbia, of White Salmon, Wash., presented its share of challenges, then La Grande’s Andrew Peasley could be a constant thorn in the side of The Dalles football team.

Peasley and the state’s No. 6-ranked 4A football program rides into The Dalles for a non-league matchup at 7 p.m. Friday night coming off a 43-38 comeback league win over Ontario last week, where Peasley threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns and tacked on 130 yards rushing and two end zone trips.

In addition to the dual threat Peasley, the Tigers have Cade Reed, Parker Robinson and receiver G.T. Blackman, who totaled 169 yards and a score last week.

In four games this season, La Grande averages 37.5 points a contest, including 40.6 in three victories.

“I think this will be our toughest game of the season by far,” said TD head coach Steve Sugg. “Peasley is one of the best quarterbacks in the state, at all levels, and he will be a handful to contain. We need to play our best game of the year if we are going to win.”

Peasley is a major threat and Sugg comes in with the mindset of keying on the veteran quarterback with a Riverhawk defense that has shown an ability to stop offenses in wins over Madras, Fort Vancouver and Brookings-Harbor, holding them to an average of seven points in those three wins.

“We have to be disciplined because La Grande runs a good spread offense with their quarterback. He can make all of the throws and he can beat us with his legs,” Sugg said. “We have to be ready to play assignment football and do our best to win the battle of the line of scrimmage.”

La Grande one of the most potent offenses The Dalles will face this season, but the Tigers have also given up 121 points in four games for 30.2 a contest.

Last week, La Grande trailed by a 26-23 margin at the half, before eventually pulling away in the final 24 minutes.

The Dalles (3-1 overall) offense averages 22.5 points a game with quarterback Dalles Seufalemua and his best weapons Glenn Breckterfield, Yordi Sanchez and Denver Neill, bringing a solid dynamic against a Tiger defense that is coming off a game where they allowed 38 points last week to Ontario.

In their loss, the Hawks managed just five first downs and went 0 of 7 on third down conversions.

Of the 126 yards of offense, TD rushed 22 times for 36 yards, as Seufalemua, Sanchez and Neill combined for 29 yards on 18 carries.

Through the air, Seufalemua completed 3 of 9 for 90 yards and an interception.

Breckterfield caught two balls for 79 yards, and tight end Mac Abbas had 11 yards on his only reception.

La Grande plays a 3-4 defense and will pressure the Riverhawk offensive line, so Sugg is looking for the running game to set up play-action passes.

“If we can have more balance on offense, so we can exploit them a little,” Sugg said. “We have the guys to do it, so if our quarterback can get some time in the pocket, we can move the ball and put ourselves in position to score some points.”

Sugg is looking for a refocused football team ready to rebound from last week’s loss.

The Riverhawks are going to need a top-flight effort in all three phases of the game to come out on top.

“It is a work in progress,” Sugg said. “We are young and I think they are just now starting to believe in the system. The more reps they get, the better they will get. We are going to have to play a great game. I think we are capable, so it is a matter of execution and playing four quarters of football.”

Radio station 1440 AM KODL broadcasts the game live starting at 7 p.m. Friday from Sid White Field.