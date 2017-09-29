Cascade Square’s enhancements win praise

The Cascade Square Shopping Center celebrated the completion of its major renovation project with a ribbon-cutting and other festivities on Sept. 16, and now the merchants are hoping the changes make a difference in their bottom line.

Work on the expansive mall, located in the 1400 block of West Sixth Street, began in April.

Mercury Development, a Portland-based firm that manages Cascade Square, invested roughly $4 million in the extensive redesign project. Enhancements included building individual storefront identities, new landscaping, advanced LED lighting, and other visual features. The mall, which is home to approximately 20 businesses, had not been remodeled since it was built in the 1970s.

The Dalles Mayor Steve Lawrence was on hand for the ceremony and said he was impressed with the changes.

“It’s first-class, beautiful, and incorporates the key history and assets of this river town,” he said. “The sidewalks are also open spaces, and inviting to gather in.”

Lawrence said he believes the new-look mall will provide benefits to the entire community.

“I have no doubt it will boost our economy,” he said. “You can see it from the freeway. It says, ‘come on in, see the town, come here and shop.’”

Those who work at businesses at the mall said they are very pleased with the renovations.

Javier Regalado, a retail sales consultant at the AT&T store at Cascade Square, said that while it’s still a bit early to tell, he believes the renovations have made a significant difference.

“There are more people out walking, and it’s definitely looking a lot better than it used to,” Regalado said. “We get positive feedback from customers who say it’s looking good.”

Regalado added that some of the enhancements are very shopper-friendly.

“I like the benches they put out there,” he said. “That was really needed. There are a lot of positives. Customers are really enjoying this.”

Charla Fraley, branch manager of Rivermark Community Credit Union and treasurer of the Cascade Square Merchants Association, said the changes make the entire mall more modern and appealing.

“It’s lovely,” Fraley said. “Mercury Development kept us informed along the way, and were very easy to work with. They’ve done a really good job. All of us on the committee are very pleased with the outcome.”

Fraley said she especially likes the new pull-in parking and the fact there is additional parking for the handicapped.

“And the artwork and the details on the sidewalk have gotten a lot of comments on how pretty it is,” she added.

Julie Krueger, city manager of The Dalles, said she likes to shop at Cascade Square and the changes have made her enjoy it much more.

“The updates to Cascade Square are very impressive,” Krueger said. “There is a very welcoming feeling about the area, and it makes me want to spend more time there and visit all the stores. It’s a very positive shopping experience.”

Another person enjoying the new ambience at the mall was “Steamboat” Mike Martin, a disabled Army veteran who lives in a motor-home in The Dalles and performs as a folk musician for tips.

Martin started playing at Cascade Square in February before the remodeling started, and has always felt welcome at the mall.

“The people here are so gracious. I’m amazed with the kindness of folks,” Martin said, adding that during the mall’s reconstruction period he went elsewhere around town to perform and did not have as welcoming a response.

“I played downtown and never did that well,” Martin said. “The mall is really opening up now and is certainly a lot prettier and more people-friendly. I’m pretty impressed with it.”