CGBA to host team tryouts

The Columbia Gorge Basketball Academy will again be organizing traveling basketball teams this winter for local boys and girls from the third-through-eighth grades with a tryout session slated to run from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 at The Dalles Middle School.

From 12:30-1:30 p.m., athletes in the third and fourth grades will hit the hardwood.

Once that tryout is complete, basketball players representing the fifth and sixth grades are scheduled to duke it out from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

After that, the seventh and eighth-grade standouts will wrap up the day with a workout phase.

The actual number of teams and coinciding roster breakdowns will be based on participation and skill level.



Once the teams are selected on Oct. 20, the CG Academy outlook is to practice with each team one or two days a week with another practice prior to tournament weekends, with first practices set for Oct. 22.



There are plans to play in tournaments scheduled every weekend from November through March.

Hermiston will host four tournaments, and The Dalles is slated to run tournament on January 13-14, February 24-25 and March 10-11.

CGBA coordinator Greg Cummings said his goal is to have each team play in one tournament a month, specifically the Sunday-only tournaments and at least one, maybe two, local two-day tournaments in January and February with some games on Sunday afternoons.

TD varsity head coach Nathan Morris and TD assistants Jim Taylor and Cummings have been very involved in the program, and Michael Cates is signed on to coach as well.

During the season, every CGBA group has practices and tournaments, so those coaches are around implementing the high school plays, defensive sets and expectations, so that the athletes are able to jump right into high school in full motion rather than having them learn new play languages.

The participation fee for each athlete will be $120, and all money generated will either be used to pay for tournament entries, AAU costs or uniforms.

There will be an additional uniform fee of $45 for fifth-through-eighth graders and athletes will be able to use those in other CGBA activities.

The jerseys will be the same used last year, so if a child already has one, or has access to one, they will not be charged a jersey fee.

In order to participate all fees must be paid in full by Nov. 5.

If there are any questions regarding the program, call Cummings at 541-980-5978 or email gcummings11@gmail.com.

A limited number of full and partial scholarships are available this season. Inform Cummings of your interest in joining, as costs should not be a deterrent in participation.

The program is having its donut fundraiser for $10 a dozen from BaKitchen, with half the proceeds going to the CGBA.

The CGBA is looking for coaches, and Cummings said if an adult has knowledge of the game, they can email a coaching resume with a cover letter.