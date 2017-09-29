Oktoberfest returns to The Dalles

St. Peter Catholic Church will celebrate its fifth annual Oktoberfest on Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Parish Center, 1111 Cherry Heights Road in The Dalles.

The public festival will run from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Among the fun activities will be a beer stein-holding contest, a stein auction, a German apple cake contest, and a beer garden featuring German beer and cider.

Entertainment will be provided by the Alpen Echoes Band and the Tirolean Dancers. Also, the famed Alpen Horn will be on display.

The beer stein-holding contest, for men 21 and older, has a signup fee of $10, with the winner getting half the overall pool of cash. The contest will begin at 3:30 p.m., but contestants can sign up at the church through Oct. 1.

For a different level of competition, there is the German apple cake contest that will be judged for most originality, overall presentation, and of course best taste.

Dinner costs $18 per person, and the menu features brats and sauerkraut, along with sauerbraten and all the trimmings, including a Bavarian cream puff for dessert.

Dinner tickets are available at the St. Peter’s parish office or by calling 509-637-0303.