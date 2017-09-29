Program explores life of first foresters, Pinchot

Author Bibi Gaston will present “Gifford Pinchot and the First Foresters” Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive in The Dalles.

Gaston presents an inspirational narrative of the first American Forest Rangers of the National Forests who confronted extreme hardships and challenges to change America for the better.

Tickets are available for the 6 p.m. dinner and program, or program only. Purchase tickets by Oct. 18 by calling 541-296-8600, ext. 201.

"Conservation means the wise use of the earth and its resources... for the greatest good of the greatest number for the longest time." said Gifford Pinchot in 1947.

In 2005, six tattered blue boxes were unearthed in the Library of Congress’s Pinchot Collection in Washington, D.C. Inside were 5,000 pages of letters describing the work of the first American Forest Rangers who served under President Theodore Roosevelt and Gifford Pinchot, the First Chief of the U.S. Forest Service (1905-1909).

Bibi Gaston, who is Gifford Pinchot's great-grandniece, was the one who unearthed these letters, and wove them into a narrative in the hopes the stories provide not just a view of the past but hope for the world's future.

These letters tell of extreme hardship, fearless struggle, confrontations with cattlemen, miners, and loggers, and the challenge of turning confrontations into cooperation and gratitude. Gaston will also reveal a few unpublished stories from foresters in the Columbia Gorge in her presentation.

Gifford Pinchot left many gifts for future generations. Among those gifts were his philosophy of conservation, our country's national forests and the forestry profession itself. Pinchot's idea says it all: Conservation is the basis of permanent peace. As we honor our environmental ancestors, they provide us with the courage and inspiration to do what must be done.

These letters from The Old Timers, the First Foresters, are a remarkable gift.

They are a window to America’s past that help us appreciate where we are today, and offer an inspirational guidebook for the road ahead.

Bibi Gaston is a nationally recognized professional Landscape Architect.