For the Record for September 29, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday September 29, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

September 28, 2:07 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 12th and Jefferson streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information and the crash was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to four calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A dog bite report was taken Thursday morning from the 1400 block of Nevada Street.

Animal control responded to the 400 block of West 15th Street Thursday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Animal control responded to the 300 block of West 10th Street Thursday morning on a report of a dog at large.

The dog and the owner were located. The owner was cited for dog running at large, having a potentially dangerous dog, and having an unlicensed dog. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 200 block of West 16h Street after a victim reported some of his belongings were stolen.

Oregon State Police

Dennis Wayne Ladoux, 62, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 87 and is accused of probation violation and parole violation.

Wasco County

An agency assist report was taken Thursday morning in Rufus.

Dana Pauline Tenold, 49, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening during a traffic stop in the 1500 block of East 9th Street and is accused of reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Gilliam County

Peter Thomas Sheridan, 61, Ocean Park, Wash., was arrested Thursday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 136 and is accused of driving while suspended and driving under the influence of intoxicants.