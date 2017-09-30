Editorial: Step up, support local businesses

Gorge businesses have taken a second economic hit for the year and we, as a community, need to shop local now more than ever if we want these enterprises to thrive, or even survive.

Supporting a small business is supporting a local family. By choosing to spend our money in the community, we help these families pay their mortgage and put food on the table; we help them succeed in the American dream and, along the way, we retain jobs that are vital to economic development.



Last winter’s record-setting snow on the ground, along with frigid temperatures kept customers at home and sent sales plummeting at most businesses.

They entered the busy months of spring and summer needing to make up lost revenue during the spring, summer and fall months. That hope was dashed when the Eagle Creek Fire ignited Sept. 2 at the western end of the Gorge and safety concerns brought a complete closure of Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River.

In addition to a halt in travel, heavy smoke and ash rained down on Gorge towns and led to hazardous air conditions that caused a variety of activities and events to be shut down, further harming businesses.

Steve Light, owner of Freebridge Brewing at 710 E. Second Street, described the grim situation in a mid-September interview with a Chronicle reporter: “The impacts are reminiscent of this past winter. Our sales for the last two weeks are down more than 70 percent compared to 2016. Tourist traffic is zero.” Although the freeway has reopened and the air has cleared, the fire is still burning, although it is now 46 percent contained at 48,660 acres and not expected to grow.

While traffic is now traveling cautiously through the burn area, many of the exits along the 50-mile span between Troutdale and Hood River remain closed.

There is concern among Oregon Department of Transportation and state and federal forestry officials that soil stripped of vegetation could fail to hold damaged trees, boulders and rocks in place.

Work continues to mop up the fire and remove hazardous materials, and things won’t return completely to normal until it is done.

The losses to the bottom line of businesses are expected to be huge. In 2016, the Gorge drew $400 million in tourism dollars, up from $228 million in 2000, according to a report by Dean Runyan Associates on behalf of the Oregon Tourism Commission.

The infusion of cash into rural economies from tourism is vital and the hit from the fire is going to be felt for months, or even years, to come.

We all need to remember that the 28 million small businesses in America are the backbone of the economy for many reasons, including the fact that they account for 54 percent of all sales.



We can all help the small businesses that are the backbone of this region. By not ordering goods on the Internet and buying products from local stores, we can keep them sustainable.

And there are many advantages to doing business with merchants we know and trust:

• Small businesses offer one-of-a-kind products and services that add character to the community and draw interest from customers.

• More than just a product or service, local companies build personal connections with customers by providing one-on-one service that is often impossible for large corporations.

• Businesses support youth sports programs and many other activities that improve the quality of life for residents.

• Jobs are created at businesses and payroll dollars circulate in the community to build economic development.

A movement has started in several counties to collect food and donations for struggling business families and displaced residents. For example, the Hood River Downtown Wine Alliance hosted a “fun-filled, wine soaked evening” to boost the local mood and raise funds for struggling families in Cascade Locks.

“Come support your neighbors and help us celebrate the rain as we rise from the ashes together,” wrote the alliance in its invitation letter. That event is part of the “Show the Gorge Some Love” campaign that is encouraging people to visit the Scenic Area to help restore the economies of its towns.

Every year The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce pushes its “Shop Local” campaign and it needs to start early this year.

Dr. Askhari Johnson Hodari, an author, once wrote: “If everyone helps to hold up the sky, then one person does not become tired.” Let’s hold up our business community; pledge to buy your Christmas gifts from a friendly local merchant, save on gas and shop here instead of in Portland.

— The Dalles Chronicle