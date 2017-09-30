Letter to the Editor: No more disrespect

To the editor:

With the NFL players in the news for kneeling during the national anthem, what do the readers of The Dalles Chronicle and the citizens of this town think about the U.S. Flag and the national anthem? (Send a reporter out onto the streets.)

I'll go first. Ever since I was a small kid I have pledged my allegiance to my flag and my republic for which it stands, and I do understand what these words mean. I have stood, taken off my hat and placed my hand over my heart whenever the national anthem has played. I have done this out of respect for my country and I have shown the same respect for the foreign national anthems played in my presence.



I have taken the oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. I'm not happy to see and hear the disrespect displayed by my fellow citizens. But this is why the U.S. is so great! Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We have freedom.



If the NFL players keep disrespecting my country, in the end it will free up some hours I have on a Sunday afternoon to find something else I will surely enjoy to do. That is freedom.

Gary Elkinton

The Dalles

