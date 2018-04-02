Crosstalk: What in the world is going on?

Mark brought a bunch of bananas to work one afternoon and I brewed up a pot of decent coffee (he isn’t allowed to touch the scoop anymore) and then we sat amidst the paper-filled ruins of our joint cubicle sipping and peeling to debate the subject of this week’s Crosstalk.

We decided to take a departure from discussing federal politics and tossed about a few light and fluffy topics, such as the medicinal value of Yarrow (his idea that I nixed because he had already gotten us into the dandelion debate a few months back). We settled on something a little more serious after I made gagging noises, so this week we will assess whether the end of the world is nigh and talk about how we cope with today’s stress.

It is my firm belief that America, which was founded on a spiritual basis, is in a moral decline that will lead to destruction if people don’t change course.

There, how is that for some light reading?

Although I have more than a few rough edges, I have a strong Christian faith and I believe our descent into madness started in earnest in the 1960’s when a relentless attack was mounted in the courts to drive God out of public life.

Since that time, the rate of religious participation has declined precipitously, which has left more people searching for fulfillment and a purpose. Our leaders are ungrounded.

More families are now broken and millions of children are being raised by harried single parents without a strong male role model. Many of these children live in poverty.

On the other end of the spectrum, children raised in more affluent families are exhibiting an unprecedented level of selfishness and do not seem to see themselves as members of a greater society.

Parental discipline in both scenarios has often dwindled away to nearly no discipline at all. Television, the internet and social media fill the minds of malleable children with glamorized sex and violence.

Churches are failing to be on the front lines as they should be when it comes to caring for those falling through the cracks, including the hordes of mentally ill people that are homeless and the history-making number of indigent inmates who fill our prisons.

As a result of having people in elected offices who are more concerned about wielding power and/or using their influence to leverage wealth than making sound policy decisions, the U.S. is falling behind in infrastructure, education and health care.

Other nations are improving faster than our own, which will ultimately threaten our security.

So, how do I cope with this grim assessment of our culture? It’s easy. I concentrate on making a difference in my own little puddle wherever I can.

I am not responsible to fix things out of my control. If everyone else is taking care of their puddle, then the whole world gets bathed with compassion.

When I get overwhelmed by negativity, I remind myself that my area of responsibility is small and that I only need to focus on it.

I also remind myself that God does not call us to win, he calls us to stand. If a million people say a foolish thing, it is still a foolish thing and the mob does not influence my thinking.

My puddle is now filled with troubled combat veterans and prisoners. I make a difference in their lives and they teach me many lessons about how to be a better human being.

My puddle will get larger when I complete my book about the need for prison reform. The stories told by these inmates are heart-wrenching. I intend to get laws changed so that we actually live up to our nation’s values of mercy and second chances. This sense of purpose sustains me.

I say what I mean and mean what I say, and I will carry that determination into this fight, or any other that I believe is right and good.

In my time, I will stand and be counted. And that is all that any of us is required to do. The outcome is not ours.

—RaeLynn Ricarte