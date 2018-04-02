Letter to the Editor: Christian film in town

To the editor:
I want to thank Columbia Cinema for bringing the movie I Can Only Imagine here to our town. True story of band member of the Christian band Mercy Me. Let’s support having a Christian film come to our town. This is a really good one. It’s so good to have opportunities for everyone to have movies they enjoy, thank you again Columbia Cinema.
Elizabeth Turner
The Dalles
