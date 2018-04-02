The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Letter to the Editor: Christian film in town

As of Monday, April 2, 2018

﻿

To the editor:

I want to thank Columbia Cinema for bringing the movie I Can Only Imagine here to our town. True story of band member of the Christian band Mercy Me. Let’s support having a Christian film come to our town. This is a really good one. It’s so good to have opportunities for everyone to have movies they enjoy, thank you again Columbia Cinema.

Elizabeth Turner

The Dalles

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)