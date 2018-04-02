Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Runyon

To the editor:

Are you a veteran? Do you know a veteran? If veterans’ issues are of importance to you, now is your big opportunity to help ensure our veterans continue to receive the recognition and support they’ve earned.



In the upcoming election, I urge you to cast your vote for Rod Runyon. Rod works hard to faithfully represent all residents of Wasco County; however, my primary experience with him has been through serving the veterans of our area.

Rod is a tireless advocate for veterans, working with the county commission to ensure veterans receive a high level of service through the County Veterans Service Office. Rod is also an active member in veterans’ organizations; is a founding board member for the Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum; serves on the veterans committee of the state-wide Association of Oregon Counties; is Northeast District Ride Captain of the Patriot Guard Riders; attends most veteran-oriented activities; and is a dedicated supporter of veterans at all times. All of this while faithfully representing each and every citizen of Wasco County in the myriad of issues that come before the county commission.

Please vote to re-elect Rod Runyon as our county commissioner.

Jean Maxwell

The Dalles