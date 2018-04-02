Riverhawks take 3 of 4 at Glencoe Tourney Solid run moves TD up to No. 10 in 5A ranks

The Dalles softball team wrapped up two days of tournament action Friday afternoon in Hillsboro with wins over Corvallis and Gresham by a combined 19-9 margin for three wins in four games to move up to No. 10 in the 5A rankings.

Against Corvallis, the Riverhawks erased a 3-2 deficit with a six-run bottom of the fifth inning and held off a late rally to secure an 8-6 win.

In the fifth, TD sent 10 batters to the plate and hammered out five singles, a double and had a batter hit by a pitch.

Maddie Troutt and Ella Salvatori led off with back-to-back singles and Jessika Nanez added an RBI single to score Troutt to even the score at 3-apiece.

Jodi Thomasian was hit by a pitch, and one out later, Bailey LeBreton knocked notched a two-run double to center, Kathryn Bradford chipped in an RBI single and Hannah Wallis singled to cash in two runs, which ran the lead to 8-3.

Both teams were scoreless in the sixth, but Corvallis scored three runs and had the tying run at the plate.

LeBreton, who fanned five in her complete-game performance, retired the final batter she saw to preserve the Hawks’ two-run win.

Offensively, TD posted 13 hits, as Bradford was 3 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Salvatori and Nanez each had two hits and a run scored, Lauryn Belanger was 2 for 4 with a stolen base and a run scored, Troutt went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI, and Thomasian walked twice and was hit by a pitch.

The Riverhawks had won two of three tournament contests and had to battle through Gresham in their tournament nightcap, as they led 4-2 at one point, until a four-run top of the fifth inning put Gresham away.

Thomasian led off with a solo home run, Belanger tripled and LeBreton had an RBI groundout.

With Bradford on first following a single, Emma Weir tomahawked the first pitch she saw for a two-run home run that boosted TD’s lead up 9-2.

Gresham scored once in the home half of the fifth, but The Dalles added two runs in the sixth.

Belanger doubled and scored on a passed ball and two outs later, Weir singled and stole second base and scored on an RBI single off the bat of Wallis.

All told, TD pounded out 14 hits, led by Weir, who went 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs; and Troutt tacked on three hits, two of them doubles, and scored a run.

Thomasian was 2 for 4 with a home run, a run scored and an RBI; Belanger chipped in a double and a triple in four at-bats and scored twice.

Wallis was 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs; Nanez received two walks and scored a run; Bradford tallied a hit and a run; and LeBreton was 1 for 4 with an RBI.

LeBreton pitched the final five innings and surrendered one run on three hits with four walks, a hit batter and no strikeouts.

Now back on a positive track, the Riverhawks have a few tough road contests upcoming.

TD (5-3-1 overall) played in Sandy on Monday and heads to Sam Barlow at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.