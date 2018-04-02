TD baseball reacts to recent Arizona journey

There is no bigger bonding time than a team trip together for some baseball action and some rest, relaxation and team bonding.

It is those once-in-a-lifetime moments that many of the players feel will bring them closer and will be a key factor in further establishing chemistry as the season progresses.

“It was a great experience and it was a great time of bonding for the team,” TD’s Ben Schanno said. “We are all very thankful for all the people that donated to help us have an experience of a lifetime.

“I think it will bring us closer as a team, because we played a few teams that had numbers and age on us, as we are a sophomore-dominant team and it showed us we will have to work together and play as a team to accomplish the goals we have set prior of the season.”

While Schanno said playing at Tempe Diablo Stadium Field was his greatest memory, Jose Gonzalez said that playing a video game called Fortnite when the team arrived at the baggage claim at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport was something he will cherish forever.

“It was pretty surreal, since it seemed impossible to be down there having a good time and competing,” Gonzalez said. “The whole team and I appreciate every single individual who donated or helped get us down to Arizona, especially the coaches.”

One big takeaway from the Arizona trip was the weather conditions and the facilities.

Last week in The Dalles, there was rain and wind and cold, but the Riverhawk athletes had a chance to bask in the sun under perfect conditions.

Seufalemua also had some baseballs and bats signed by Major League Baseball players, so he has something of value to keep with him.

He is hopeful that next year, the team can make another trip to Arizona in what could be an annual event.

“Being with the boys for a week in a house was amazing,” Seufalemua said. “This trip gave us time to really connect with each other and it allowed us to know each other more than we already did. It allows us to build chemistry and a bond that can’t be broken. It’s a brotherhood. It makes us realize that through the ups and downs, we will always have each other’s backs.”

Although the final scores weren’t what the team wanted, at least they got the extra reps and played against good competition, which should prepare them for league play.

Henry Lee attended the Arizona Diamondbacks game and experienced the jets flying over the stadium before the game.

“It was awesome to share this experience with my teammates. We all had a good time,” Lee said.

“There were a lot of funny parts of the trip. We were always cracking up jokes and made the time down there go by fast and fun.”

Ben Nelson saw head coach Steve Sugg smiling and having fun, while sharing the day at the water park, so it showed him that there were some great moments made between the players and coaches.

They also played pool, Top Golf, and saw some baseball action up close.

“Arizona was a blast, and I’m more than thankful for the opportunity for me and my teammates to get to play against teams of that caliber,” Nelson said.

“Spending a week in the same house allowed time for team bonding like no other and I believe that it will bring us closer as brothers and give us that extra advantage when it comes to league and playoff games.”