Walking group gathers trash at Kramer Field

Eight people spent 90 minutes on a recent sunny Sunday afternoon scouring the Kramer Field area for garbage, combining exercise, community beautification and some socializing.

The brainchild of Summit Bohannon, an upbeat 20-something from The Dalles, the wellness walks combine taking a stroll with picking up litter. The Blue Zones Project – The Dalles, a three-year community wellness initiative, recently officially adopted the wellness walks as a Blue Zones effort.

Socializing is an important aspect of the endeavor, in the eyes of Blue Zones officials. The project has studied longevity, and has found that socializing is a life extender.

The walks are every Sunday at 2 p.m., in various locations around town. The next one meets this Sunday at Kelly Viewpoint at Sorosis Park. For a list of locations through May 6, visit Blue Zones Project – The Dalles on Facebook.

Bohannon, thrilled with the turnout, handed out gloves and garbage bags to the people who showed up, most of whom had never met each other before.

They then scattered, on the hunt for garbage.

A reporter headed out along a walking path behind the north fence of Kramer Field. When the first four hard-earned pieces of garbage flew right back out in a wind gust, the reporter decided to actually follow Bohannon’s initial piece of advice: hold the garbage bag so just a small opening exists. Success.

Mark Poppoff showed up prepared, with a reaching tool and a five-gallon bucket. He headed into the brambles below the walking path along the north fence, hauling up everything from chunks of Styrofoam to pieces of wood and plastic bags.

By the end of the walk, he’d filled four buckets. And how many times did his hat get knocked off by overhead branches? “I lost count,” he said.

Sylvia Loewen had already picked up about 40 water bottle lids in one spot along the walking path when Bohannon came by to help pick up another 30 or so more. He explained that people with government food benefits will use them to buy bottled water, then dump them out and return the bottles for cash to buy alcohol.

Loewen was at the wellness walk less for the socializing and more to provide a public service.

“I figured it’s a good way to get exercise and help the community,” said Loewen, who retired five years ago from the Wasco County assessment/tax office.

Awhile ago, she’d heard a city official mention Blue Zones Project and looked it up to learn more about it.

She’s also attended a Blue Zones purpose workshop – joining others in an exercise meant to reveal one’s strengths and talents – and “spent two delightful hours” there.

“I just think it’s a wonderful thing,” she said of Blue Zones. “I think it’s wonderful the community got involved” to bring the project to The Dalles.

The project aims to help make healthier choices easier, so people live longer, happier lives.

With improvements to where we “live, work, learn, and play, we make it easier to get up and move, eat healthy, make new friends, find a reason for being — and live longer, better,” according to the Blue Zones Project webpage.

The various groups being formed for walking and potlucks are called moais. Moai (pronounced mow-eye) is a Japanese term and it means “gathering for common purpose.” It’s taken from Okinawa, home to a large concentration of people living to 100. People in Okinawa join moais as children and forge important social bonds that last a lifetime.

Loewen heard about the wellness walk and contacted Bohannon to learn more about it. “Summit just seemed so enthusiastic about it. I know there’s lots of places in town that we can address and pick trash up.”

Loewen found “so many ketchup and mustard packs. I couldn’t believe how many of those things were over there. Come on folks.”

Colin McLoughlin, 14, was going for the nitty- gritty, picking up “tons of cigarette butts” and bottle caps. A reporter picked up the wreckage of a small balsawood airplane scattered on a ballfield, while Vickie Markum found a needle by some bleachers along Webber Street.

After about an hour and a half, the walkers came back with their haul, which made for an impressive pile. Bohannon took a group shot and made a quick video about the group’s efforts.

Loewen plans to attend more wellness walks. “Oh yes, I definitely would, in a heartbeat.”