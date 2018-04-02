Wasco County Commission Position 3: Kathy Schwartz

Kathy Schwartz believes that her public service background and willingness to ask hard questions will bring the change that she says Wasco County needs to move forward.

A resident of The Dalles, Schwartz is running for County Commissioner, Position 3, against incumbent Rod Runyon. Schwartz currently serves as a board director for Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue and is also on the Urban Renewal Agency board.

Like her other governmental positions, the role of Wasco County commissioner is not just job to her, but an act of public service.

Serving as commissioner has been a career goal of hers for some time, since she dealt with the commission a lot during her nine years as Wasco-Sherman Public Health Department director.

She asked her husband of 35 years, John, if she should run and he gave his wholehearted support. The couple have two adult children, David and Brittan, who were raised in The Dalles. Schwartz is also proud to be a grandmother.

As a matriarch, nurse and local politician, Schwartz considers her real job to be caring for others.

She comes from a family that has largely dedicated their lives to public service. Her father served in the Korean War and two of her uncles served in WWII, only one of whom came home. Upon returning to citizen life, her father and uncle became police officers. Her father was wounded and her uncle died in the line of duty. “I understand from that history the value of public service,” she said.

Nursing has been her path of service for most of her life and now she believes it’s serving as a Wasco County commissioner. She understands accountability, compromise and budgeting from her previous experience, knows how these boards function and knows how to thrive and achieve progress in that setting, she said.

A testament to the value of her skillset, she said, is the commission asking her to aide in Wasco County’s recent dispute with the regional public health district.

“I feel very strongly that the makeup of the board needs my expertise,” she said.

However, the greatest skill she brings to the position is an ability to ask difficult questions—a trait that has proved invaluable to her board positions in the past.

A self-proclaimed “questioner,” Schwartz admits she does not have all the answers but is willing to do the hard work to find them.

During her campaign, she heard from constituents that affordable housing is a big issue in The Dalles. She now has a giant housing guide sitting on her kitchen table to learn more about that problem.

She doesn’t believe that Wasco County can be successful doing the same thing has always done—especially regarding NORCOR, which she said has had the same money problems since its beginning.

“I think it’s time we stop doing the same thing over and over,” she said.

Schwartz also found problems in South Wasco County that need addressing, like road concerns, housing, sustainable ambulance services and economic concerns related to the Deschutes River’s water quality. “There’s some harsh feelings out there [in South Wasco County] and we have some relationship building to do.”

Relationship building and teamwork are how Wasco County will succeed in the future, she said, especially since Wasco County is such a diverse community. “It’s really important that people don’t feel left out and that’s what listening respectfully, building relationships and trust is good for and I’m good at that,” she said.

“In Wasco County, we have a tradition of working together—we’re not red, blue or purple. And how we get things done is at a local level,” she said.

Schwartz can be reached at kathyschwartz.org.