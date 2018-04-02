Wasco County Commission Position 3: Rod Runyon

Rod Runyon says he has truly hit his stride in his second term as Wasco County Commissioner and is in a better place than ever before to represent the entirety of Wasco County.

Runyon, a resident of The Dalles, is seeking his third term as Commissioner in Position 3, going up against Kathy Schwartz.

Serving a minimum of three terms was always the plan, he said, explaining that what usually happens with politicians is the “blinders really come off” halfway through their second term and “things start clicking.” The same has been true for him. “I think I’m in a really good place with my contacts in Salem and the County,” he said.

He takes pride in advocating for Wasco County’s interests in Salem. Among the issues he tackles are Veterans’ services, Runyon’s greatest area of personal interest.

“The job has allowed me the opportunity to be involved in a great many things to help county veterans,” he said. One great success was helping to move the Veterans Service Office to downtown The Dalles in 2011-2012. That move, he said, helped increase compensation and pension claims from a million or two a year to over $10 million in 2016. “We’ve had families that their lives have changed entirely,” he said.

He takes his passion for helping veterans a step further by volunteering with the Patriot Guard Riders, the Veterans Parade Committee, the Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum and the Mid-Columbia Veterans Memorial Committee in his free time—which he doesn’t have much of. Runyon keeps track of his daily appointments and said most of his time is spent rushing from one thing to the next.

He prides himself on attending town halls and public meetings throughout Wasco County to stay informed on all sides of current issues. “We are a commission for the entire county,” he said, adding that a candidate with only one interest would have a very hard time as county commissioner.

In his current term, he is proud of successes achieved on a wide range of issues, including the Maupin Broadband project, establishing South Wasco County Parks and Recreation, and improving the website and GIS to promote greater communication and transparency.

He said one of his most valuable skills as a county commissioner is his ability to compromise. “We listen—I listen—and try to figure out the facts and get back to the people who asked them…if it’s not the answer they want, you do the best you can.” Though that aspect of the job is among the most difficult, he considers it a challenge. He operates under the motto: “There are no politics in a pothole,” and enjoys working to find non-partisan solutions to community problems.

“I like my job, I like what we do, even the things that aren’t fun keep the energy going,” he said.

In addition to his work as county commissioner, Runyon serves as chair of both Mid-Columbia Community Action and Mid-Columbia housing, on the executive board of MCEDD Transportation and Loan Advisory, and is on the boards for Mid-Columbia Council of Governments, Local Public Safety Coordinating Council, NORCOR, Veterans Advisory Committee, Lower John Day Area Committee on Transportation.

He is also on the county, 4-H Extension and library district budget committees.

Before serving as county commissioner, Runyon served eight years as Port of The Dalles Commissioner and four years on the City of The Dalles Planning Commission. He ran his own insurance and financial services business for 25 years, where he developed skills in research, risk assessment, and helping clients meet financial goals, that have aided him greatly as commissioner.

Runyon can be reached at 541-993-6413.