OR court rules against Wasco

The Oregon Supreme Court has let stand a ruling that found Wasco County Circuit Court wrongly declined to make the county enforce land use rules for the “What the Festival” event.

Ken Thomas, a neighboring landowner to the Dufur area arts and music festival, who initiated the case in 2013, said the Supreme Court’s decision is the final legal ruling in the matter.

“This means the case returns to the circuit court, where I will pursue it until Wasco County complies with its own land use planning rules,” Thomas said via email.

“I would be very happy if the county would just agree to comply with its own rules, but if it will not, I am left with no recourse but keep returning to court.”

W. Glen Boyd, a co-founder of the festival, said, “We’re going to continue to defend the county’s 2013 decision that there was no violation” of land use law by either the event promoter, Moonshine LLC, or the landowner, Wolf Run Ranch, LLC.

Boyd added, “Thomas has been the one that keeps fighting that decision because he doesn’t like the results of it. We’ve had the event running for five years on that property and we’ve been declared non-violation since the beginning.”

Thomas has 2,800 acres of timberland next to the What The Festival property. He said he would not be allowed to build the structures and roads that the festival was allowed to build, and both properties have the same forest use zoning.

The state supreme Court on March 22 let stand a 2017 state appeals court ruling, which held that circuit courts can’t rule on land use decisions, but they can rule on cases where a person is asking that land use rules be enforced.

Thomas did that when he asked the circuit court in 2013 for a declaration that the festival event permit was granted in violation of state land use law, and that the improvements made need to be removed or properly permitted.

The circuit court dismissed Thomas’ request, saying it lacked jurisdiction to rule on it.

The appeals court opinion cited one of its own 2016 rulings when it said, under a certain state law, people can ask a court to enforce land use rules “when a violator engages in a land use contrary to a zoning ordinance and that violator ‘has filed no application to allow that use or have it declared permissible through a land use decision.’”

The court said the Thomas claim was “such a proceeding.”

Since 2013, the “What The Festival” has drawn thousands of attendees to the four-day event. Event organizers announced last fall that there would be no festival in 2018. Boyd said he did not know what the future held. “I don’t know. This is not a life or death business for us.”

Thomas said via email that if land use rules are followed in this matter, “The development WTF has done to the property would have to be reviewed under the land use laws after application for land use permits, just as is required for such development on all other rural forest zone lands in Wasco County.”

Development includes several permanent structures and a road that the county classified as a driveway for the residential structure on the property, but which the appeals court said was clearly meant to be an entrance to the festival area, and in fact the application for the road classified it as “commercial.”

The county in 2013 ruled any improvements were either temporary or allowed under previous land use authorizations. Thomas contended the improvements should have required permits.

The appeals court said the purpose of a certain applicable state law in this case was to enable the public “to compel compliance with local land use legislation, under circumstances where the noncompliance is not embodied in a discrete land use decision.”

Thomas said the 2013 festival was held in the midst of fire season. “That year the fire danger was so bad that under Oregon state forest rules, I could not drive a pickup onto my own land, and they held an outdoor gathering for several thousand people for four days.”

Aerial video of the event shows some campsites scattered through a lightly wooded area.

Thomas said last year when the appellate ruling was handed down, “The court of appeals was pretty clear that they felt the county had not followed their land-use rules or state law. The county could just say, ‘We get it and we’ll follow the rules,’ but if they choose not to, I’ll have to go to court again.”

He said, “All they have to say is, ‘We realize we should’ve had a permitting process for these alterations, and now we will do that.’ And they give a public notice and people can file comments and they apply the law and make their decisions.’”

Thomas grew up in Dufur, practiced law on Wall Street for a time and has since been working in the U.S. foreign service.

Boyd said, “This thing is so old and it’s silly that it goes on, but whatever.”

Brad Timmons, attorney for Wasco County, said via email that the county has not participated in the appeal of the circuit court decision. Wasco County was represented by District Attorney Eric Nisley at that time, and he did not file an appearance for Wasco County in the Court of Appeals cases, Timmons said. Nisley said earlier it was typical for the county not to participate in appeals.

Timmons said the involved parties on appeal have been Thomas, Moonshine Events, LLC and Wolf Run Ranch, LLC.

“We will confer with the county’s board of commissioners and update them on these cases before we make any further comment,” Timmons said.