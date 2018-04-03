The Quebe Sisters performed Monday night at The Dalles High School theater, hosted by the Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association. Future performances include pianist Steven Vanhauwaert on April 23 and The Good Company, big band music, May 18.
For more information or ticket prices, visit www.MCCCA.info.
