Quebe Sisters

The Quebe Sisters perform Monday night at The Dalles High School theater.

Photo by Mark Gibson
As of Tuesday, April 3, 2018

The Quebe Sisters performed Monday night at The Dalles High School theater, hosted by the Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association. Future performances include pianist Steven Vanhauwaert on April 23 and The Good Company, big band music, May 18.

For more information or ticket prices, visit www.MCCCA.info.

