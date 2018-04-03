For the Record for April 4, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday April 4, 2018

Accidents

Oregon State Police

March 30, 3:24 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, milepost 57. Driver was traveling north when it struck a pot hole in the road and blew a tire, causing the vehicle to go off the road onto the shoulder. As the driver exited to inspect the vehicle, he fell and was injured. He was taken to a local hospital. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

March 30, 10:32 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of Whitman Court on a report of a brush fire. Caller stated some bushes caught on fire from sparks from a weed burner. The resident had already put the fire out and was told to put a sprinkler on it and let it run for an hour to ensure there were no embers.

March 30, 12:53 p.m. – Crew responded to the 3000 block of West 6th Street on a ditch fire. Upon arrival, a medium sized dead branch was smoldering with some light debris around it. The branch was extinguished, and no source was determined as a source of ignition.

April 1, 5:52 p.m. – Crew responded to Hood River on a mutual aid request for a structure fire. The agency was only able to send one ladder truck to assist.



The agency also responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services on Friday, four on Saturday, and three on Sunday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Henry Russell Benson, 46, no listed address, was arrested Friday morning at Taylor Lake on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Geoffrey Alexander Ayres, 32, Pleasant Grove, Utah, was arrested Friday afternoon near Meyer State Park and is accused of first-degree theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of cocaine, 16 counts of second-degree theft, and 16 counts of identity theft.

David R. Wimmer, 47, North Salem, Utah, was also arrested and is accused of first-degree theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of cocaine, 16 counts of second-degree theft, and 16 counts of identity theft

James Walter Combs II, 57, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening near the Interstate 84, exit 82 underpass, on a warrant for two counts of first-degree failure to appear, two counts of second-degree failure to appear and three counts of probation violation.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported her cellphone was stolen.

Police responded to the 800 block of West 10th Street Friday evening after a caller reported someone crawling through the window of her neighbor’s home. Contact was made with the owner who lost his keys and had to crawl into the home through the window. No problem was found.

A theft report was taken Saturday morning from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.

A criminal mischief report was taken Saturday morning from the 500 block of West 9th Street after an employee reported that several tires were slashed on a donation truck.

Police responded to the 700 block of Court Street Saturday afternoon on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local animal shelter.

Police responded to the 2400 block of West 10th Street Sunday afternoon after receiving a call of conern about the welfare of kids staying with their mother. An informational report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A hit and run report was taken Sunday evening from the 3500 block of West 2nd Street.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way early Monday morning after an employee reported finding drugs in the parking lot. The contraband was picked up and taken for disposal. A report was taken.

Wasco County

A burglary was reported Friday evening from the 5900 block of Cherry Heights Road after a victim said some items were stolen from his home.

Tristan Shane Yates, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 2700 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon.

Chandon Leigh Girl, 28, Lyle, Wash., was arrested early Saturday morning in the 2700 block of West 7th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Oregon State Police

An agency assist report was taken Friday morning from the 3600 block of West 6th Street in connection to a theft investigation.

A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended during a traffic stop Friday afternoon on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 100. The vehicle was impounded.

William Garrett Crane, 34, Bend, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 97 northbound, milepost 37 and is accused of driving while suspended.

Megan Elizabeth Good, 26, Weatherford, Okla., was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 65, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Dennis William Mock, 54, Central Point, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 85, and is accused of providing false information to a police officer, failure to present and carry an operator’s license, and two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was also arrested on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear and post-prison violations.

Christian Angulo Juarez, 27, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop near West 13th and Union streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.



Gilliam County

Eric Ream Powers, 54, Arlington, was arrested Saturday morning in Arlington and is accused of probation violation.

Dereck Allen Nate, 25, Arlington, was arrested Sunday afternoon in Arlington and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Regional Jail

Nancy Lorraine Block, 67, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal mischief.

Dustin Shane Randall, 35, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Neil James Zielinski, 25, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for second-degree criminal mischief.