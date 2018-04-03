TD girls grab 7th at Wildhorse

Jaeden Biehn was The Dalles’ team medalist with a 126 and her teammates, Samantha Stansbury, Lydia Evans and Eliana Ortega, all came in with 127s to give the Lady Riverhawks fifth place out of seven teams with their 507 at the Wildhorse Invitational in Pendleton.

“Other than Jaeden, the girls didn’t put up the numbers they have been working for, but they never gave up and that’s all I ask,” TD head coach Amy Wilson said.

Adding to the top four marks, Bella Evans had a 131, and Biehn showed the biggest improvement by cutting down eight shots from her last time on the course on March 22 in Umatilla.

Hermiston secured a team title with a 405, besting runner-up Pomeroy by seven strokes (412).

At the top of the individual leaderboard, Pendleton’s Megan George and Pomeroy’s Deana Caruso were deadlocked at 84 and had to settle matters in a playoff, where Caruso ended up grabbing first place on the opening hole.

Hermiston’s Grace Blackhurst carded an 88 to claim third place, and Madison McClanahan turned in a fourth-place winning 98 on her scorecard.

In two of their three tournaments, the Riverhawks have learned how to play in various settings, which should prepare them well when the weather warms up.

Wilson is still a believer in the process.

“The weather was not favorable with very strong winds and a little snow, but the girls kept their incredible attitudes and gave 100 percent until their last putt,” Wilson continued. “Again, I am so proud of these ladies.”

The Dalles makes a trip to Bend for a daylong tournament starting at noon next Monday.