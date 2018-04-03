TD offense cannot support its strong pitching

When your pitchers limit an opposing offense to three runs on four hits, usually a team has a chance to win games.

As effective as The Dalles pitching trio of Jordan Wetmore, Zach Anderson and Henry Lee were, Sandy starter Nolan Turin held the Riverhawks to three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts on 109 pitches in a 3-0 Pioneer victory Monday at Bob Williams Field.

“Our pitchers threw great today against a good club, but offensively, we couldn’t come up with that big hit. We left a lot of guys on base,” TD head coach Steve Sugg said. “I think hitting is the last that comes, especially this early in the season. But, one thing it showed me is that we have the pitching to compete. We just got to quit beating ourselves and start manufacturing some runs and I think they’ll be ok.”

No. 8-ranked Sandy (5-3 overall) scored an unearned run in the top of the first inning off TD starter Jordan Wetmore and rode that early cushion until adding two more runs in the sixth.

Wetmore tossed four innings of three-hit ball with three walks and six strikeouts.

Anderson lasted two innings and was tagged for two runs, one earned, on one hit with three walks and four strikeouts.

In his first appearance of the season, Lee did not allow a run and walked two Sandy batters.

Wetmore and Baily Hajicek posted a hit and a walk apiece; Jose Gonzalez went 1 for 3; and Lee went 0 for 2 with a walk as the Riverhawks (1-7) stranded six runners on base.

The Dalles had four other hard hits that were caught in the outfield for outs, one apiece by Wetmore and Anderson.

“Today, we squared a few up and hit a couple of shots,” Sugg said. “Their centerfielder made a few plays and ran a couple down and we hit a few line drives that the left fielder caught. We squared a few up today, where an inch or two, here or there, they are in the gap and it is a different ballgame. That’s baseball sometimes.”

Since a 5-0 victory against Reynolds on March 13, The Dalles has lost seven games in a row and have been outscored 72-16 over that span. Four of those losses came last week during spring break.

With five seniors to go along with six sophomores, a junior and a freshman, Sugg is using the rest of the four-game preseason schedule to get players into their roles.

“It is still a growing process,” Sugg said. “We are learning as we go. We are taking baby steps and we are learning a lot about ourselves. I like where our pitching is at, but our defense is a work in progress. I am still looking for nine guys that want to compete. That is not settled yet, so we’ll be alright. We have a couple of non-league games left over the next few weeks to get it all hammered out.”

At 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the Riverhawks host Prairie and Heritage for a pair of tilts.

At 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, TD hosts Mountain View.