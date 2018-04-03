TD strands 12 in 12-9 road loss

The Sandy Pioneers erased a 9-3 deficit with five runs in the fifth inning and tacked on three in the sixth to defeat The Dalles softball team by a 12-9 margin Monday in varsity softball action at Sandy High School.

All told, the Lady Riverhawks pounded out 13 hits and received four walks, but left 12 runners on base, eight in scoring position, including the bases loaded in a scoreless third inning.

In the sixth and seventh innings, TD had one base runner, Kilee Hoylman, who reached on a seventh-inning walk and later stole second base; but was later stranded on base as a flyball to right ended the game.

The Riverhawks scored four first-inning runs and added a run in the fourth to grab a 5-1 cushion.

Sandy scratched across a pair of runs in the home half of the fourth to make it, 5-3, when The Dalles hit for four runs on five hits, a walk and an error in the fifth frame.

With one out in the inning, Jodi Thomasian and Lauryn Belanger reached on consecutive singles and then Bailey LeBreton added an RBI single.

One out later, Jessika Nanez walked and Hannah Wallis singled to drive in a run. Maddie Troutt also singled.

Wallis went 3 for 5 with a run scored and two RBIs; LeBreton added two hits, a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBIs; and Belanger went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored.

From the leadoff spot, Thomasian was 2 for 4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored; Troutt was 2 for 4; Kathryn Bradford notched a hit, stole a base and scored a run; and Emma Smith finished 1 for 3 with a walk.

Sandy totaled 14 hits and five walks as the top-2 hitters, Katie Bruner and Leslie Main combined to go 6 of 8 with a walk and a run scored. No. 9 hitter, Mac Brisbine, went 3 for 4 with two stolen bases and three runs scored.

Following Wednesday’s contest at Barlow, No. 11 The Dalles (5-3-1 overall) in Canby at 5 p.m. Friday.