Telles comes out on top at Wildhorse Invite Sophomore nets first medal in a playoff victory

As a sophomore, Aidan Telles is already making some big headlines on the 5A golf circuit by showing steady progression in the first three tournaments of the 2018 campaign.

In those tournaments, Telles placed third in Big River on March 22 and claimed runner-up status at the Riverhawk Invitational on March 23, an event won by teammate Tyler Vassar.

Monday, he followed up Vassar’s victory by securing first place at the Wildhorse Invitational in Pendleton, where he had to outduel the Hanford, Wash. duo of Tyler Anderson and Gabe Cach with a par putt on the first playoff hole for his first-career medal.

“It was really nice to finally win a tournament, especially only being a sophomore,” Telles said. “I was definitely nervous in the playoff, because this was my first one in my high school golf career, but with my teammates Tyler Vassar, Jacob Ford, Jonathan Snodgrass, and Spencer Taylor cheering me on until the end, I found the courage and strength to focus and push through and make a par to win it.”

Through the first nine holes, weather played a big role in the scores, with cold temperatures and wind gusts up to 25 miles an hour.

Still, Telles posted a top mark, improving from his 41 on the front nine with a tournament-low 37 on the back nine to create a three-way tie for first place with Anderson and Cach.

Vassar carded a 38-43 for a final of 81 and Jacob Ford, playing in his first tournament since state last spring, shot a 45-41 to lock down an 86.

Jonathan Snodgrass set a personal record with a 96 and Spencer Taylor added a personal-record of 106.

With the numbers put up by Telles, Vassar, Ford and Snodgrass, the Riverhawks totaled 341, a 28-stroke improvement from the last time they played at The Dalles Country Club, to secure second place behind Hanford (318).

“The team definitely pulled their weight all together,” Aidan Telles said. “Our total for the Wildhorse Tournament was 341, which not only was our lowest score for this season, but with more practice, we will be dropping our team score even more as the season goes on.”

Pendleton’s Jared Geier and Hanford’s Jackson Creer were tied with their 79s; Vassar posted his 81; Caden Long, of Baker, notched an 83; Matt Baumgart, from DeSales, Wash. wound up with an 85; and both Ford and Pendleton’s Trevor Reyes ended action with their 86s.

After Hanford and The Dalles, Pendleton and La Grande were tied for third place in the team standings with scores of 355, and Hermiston picked up fifth place with 371.

DeSales (400) and Mac-Hi (402) rounded out the team standings and Baker, Glenwood and a second Pendleton squad did not register team scores.

With all systems firing off now, TD coach DanTelles is looking forward to the next handful of tournaments, where his players will face some players from Bend, Redmond and the surrounding areas.

At noon next Monday, TD heads out to Bend Country Club for a tournament.

“They are battling. I am really proud of them for staying with it,” Telles said. “The wind was howling, and the greens were fast, but they fought and challenged themselves. The scores are coming down, which is nice. It is good to see them wanting more from themselves. The potential is there, so it is up to them to stay with it and show how badly they want it.”