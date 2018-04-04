Members of Columbia Gorge AeroModelers and Gorge RC Sailors were at Meyer State Park for their Spring pre-float fly gathering Saturday.

Unlike the noisy gas-engine RC toys of the past, these airplanes are now battery powered and much quieter. Like a real sailboat, the RC version uses the wind to move along the top of the water with the operator using his controller to manipulate the rudder and sails.

Pictured at right is Dennis Vance as he eases his blue-and-white airplane off the water and into the air. At left is the sailboat “Catherine Jane,” owned and operated by Stewart Fletcher.

Gorge RC Sailors sail every Sunday, 1 p.m., at Hood River Marina in the winter and the Bingen Marina in the summer, and every Tuesday, 4 p.m. at the Hood River Marina.