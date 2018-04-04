Dufur swept in two by Columbia Rangers are outscored by a 33-5 margin

After what looked like an encouraging start to the season, the Dufur Rangers are mired in a three-game losing skid, capped by a doubleheader sweep by scores of 13-3 and 20-2 at the hands of Columbia, of White Salmon, Wash. Monday in a non-league baseball doubleheader.

In the opening game, Dufur scored single runs in the second, third and fourth frames.

Jackie Culps led off the second with a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball, and Caleb Olson drove him in on a two-out RBI single to right.

Hagen Pence started the team’s third-inning rally by hitting a single and swiping second and third base, and he would cross home on a run-scoring single by Russell Peters.

The final scoring frame was in the fourth with Joe Turk starting things with a single. He later scored on a fielder’s choice.

The Rangers posted six hits and four walks for the game, with Pence going 2 for 3 with a double, two stolen bases and a run scored.

Culps went 1 for 2 with a walk and a run, Olson had a hit and a walk, Turk and Peters notched a hit each, and both Curtis Crawford and Justin Eiesland went hitless, but reached on walks.

Columbia came out swinging in the nightcap and put Dufur away in five frames for a 20-2 mercy-ruled win and the sweep.

Down 20-0 in the fifth inning, Culps had a leadoff single, and one out later, Turk smacked a single to left.

With two outs and two on, Crawford drove in Culps and Turk on a single to left.

Crawford paced the Rangers’ seven-hit attack with a 2 for 3 effort and two RBIs.

Turk and Culps notched a hit and run each, and Louis Red Cloud, Eiesland and Jacob Peters tallied a hit apiece, and Pence reached on two walks and stole a base.

Pence, who got the first-game start, and Red Cloud were the pitchers of record in the losses.

No. 32-ranked Dufur (2-3 overall) hopes to get back to basics in an attempt to end its streak with a non-league doubleheader slated for noon on Saturday at Dufur City Park.

After that, the Rangers host Lyle for two games, starting at 3 p.m. next Tuesday afternoon.