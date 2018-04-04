Letter to the Editor: Support Schwartz

To the editor:

We’re extremely fortunate to have such an outstanding and qualified candidate, Kathy Schwartz, for Wasco County commissioner.

Kathy has lived and worked in Wasco County for 30 years, serving our community as a nurse and also as the director of Wasco Sherman County Health Department. And now, she’s ready to serve Wasco County as our next county commissioner.

Kathy has worked directly with and served on a variety of local government agencies and boards for the past 15 years. She understands accountability. Kathy is a practical problem-solver, she listens respectfully to all sides, and you can count on her to come to every meeting prepared to ask intelligent, important questions.

Kathy’s background in health and social services, which makes up the majority of the commission’s responsibility, means that she will bring much-needed expertise to the table. The current commission lacks depth and diversity. It’s time for a change and Kathy has the skills to move Wasco County forward.

This May election will determine your next Wasco County commissioner. I urge you to cast your vote for Kathy Schwartz, RN, a Change for the Better.

Deborah Ferrer

The Dalles