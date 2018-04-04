For the Record for April 5, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday April 5, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 2, 8:19 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, West 8th and Cherry Heights street. Semi driver took a stop sign out in the area. A report was taken.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 1000 block of West 6th Street after staff advised a customer attempted to pass off counterfeit currency. The incident is under investigation.

Terrence Garrett McDonald, 58, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

An identity theft report was taken Monday morning from the 1300 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported he was scammed online.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 700 block of West 18th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from his porch.

A missing persons report was taken Monday afternoon from the police station after a subject came into the station to report she hadn’t seen her friend since 2016. The incident is under investigation.

An assault report was taken Monday evening from the 2200 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported she was assaulted earlier in the day by a male suspect. The incident is under further investigation.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Mosier early Tuesday morning after a caller reported that his ex-girlfriend was assaulted by her new boyfriend earlier in the evening.

Contact was made with the victim who advised the male suspect choked her during a physical altercation. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Gilliam County

Trent Andrew Walters, 41, Arlington, was arrested Monday evening in Arlington and is accused of identity theft, second-degree theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Regional Jail

Conor Berard Williams, 37, Madras, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Sherrol Dean Trent, 64, White Salmon, Wash., was jailed Monday on a court commitment for driving while suspended.