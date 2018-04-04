TD loses road match versus Sandy

The Dalles girls’ tennis team came up empty Monday with seven of the 18 sets being settled by three points or fewer in a 9-0 loss in Sandy.

“Sandy was just too strong for us,” TD head coach Debby Jones said. “We were missing half of our No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams, which made it that much more difficult. But still, it provided the opportunity for some of our junior varsity players to step up and see some varsity action, which is so much tougher than what they have been facing.”

Arlette Santillan lost 2-6, 6-7 in her No. 4 singles match against Felicia Kincaid, the No. 1 doubles tandem of Natalie Varland and Karla Najera were upended by scores of 3-6, 4-6 versus Emma Reiser and Sydney Stratton, as two of the closest matches.

“Arlette did a great job at the No. 4 singles spot,” Jones said. “This was her first varsity singles action and I was very pleased with her fight. Arlette served well, and the match was close until the end.”

Yahaira Alvarez lost her No. 1 singles match to Madison Krening, 3-6, 1-6 and Dalia Mondragon was defeated by Avery Whitlock by final margins of 1-6, 3-6 in a No. 2 single contest.

At No. 4 doubles, Delainny Lobato and Elena Hernandez lost 1-6, 3-6 versus Allison Rodriguez and Ally Ham, and TD’s No. 5 doubles tandem of Ari Andrade and Hanna Rodriguez lost 3-6, 1-6 in a match against Rocio and Brisa Petravicius.

“Individually, the girls are improving,” Jones said. “This will be a difficult week with several matches and we will get a chance to see how our match toughness is progressing.”

The Dalles hosted Hermiston on Wednesday, and then heads to Redmond for a non-league match opposite Ridgeview at 4 p.m. Friday.