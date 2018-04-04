TD’s track standouts rise up in Hermiston Varsity squad scores nine victories and 30 personal records

Ready to get a gauge of What Columbia River Conference opponent Hermiston had on its roster, The Dalles track and field squad scored nine wins and tallied 30 personal records in a CRC Dual Tuesday from Hermiston High School.

Jonathan Knotts came away with individual wins in the 800 (two minutes and 15.50 seconds) and 1,500 (4:39.28, a personal record), and he helped the boys’ 4x400-meter relay squad of Denver Neill, Bill Burns, Jack Bonham to first place after a mark of 3:46.04.

Knotts nearly hit the superfecta, but settled for second place in his try in the high jump with a final height of 5-feet-6 inches.

State qualifier, Emma Mullins, got in her groove against her 5A female foes with top billing in the 400 (1:04.64) and 800 (2:35.19), and she played a key role in helping the 4x400-meter relay team along with Liz Tapia, Jenna Miller and Paulina Finn for a tally of 4:33.81.

Adding victories for the boys were Burns (57.08 - 400 meters), Philip Dunagan (135-08 - personal record in discus), and Ian Fitzgerald (142-00 in javelin).

Yordi Sanchez (12.36 - season record in 100), Denver Neill (24.95 - personal record in 200), Spencer Coburn (2:26.93 -personal record in 800), and Justin Conklin (15.67 - season record in 110-meter hurdles), and Glenn Breckterfield (10-0 - season record in pole vault) tacked on runner-up finishes in their respective events.

Gavin Cates, a freshman, placed second in the 1,500 (4:49.39) and 3,000 meters (10:22.56).

Dillon Dorado went for third place in the 800 after a mark of 2:29.54, Evan Despain set a season-record of 4:53.70, also good for third place, and Nick Caracciolo placed third in the 3,000 with a time of 10:33.77.

Bonham had a time of 48.37 for third place in the 300-meter hurdles, a personal record.

Dunagan scratched across a throw of 40-7 to take home third in the shotput, and Ayden Orion grabbed third place in the discus after a personal-record toss of 111-3.

Steven Preston also had a third-place output in the javelin with his 129-9, Reed Twidwell picked up third place in the high jump, where he ended up with a personal record of 5-4.

Noah Holloran was good enough for third place in the long jump (16-10, a season record) and he put forth a personal-record performance in the triple jump (36-5).

The 4x400-meter relay team of Emmanuel Quevedo, Holloran, Clay McLeod and Despain joined forces for a 4:06.21 to grab third place, 10.5 seconds behind Hermiston (3.55.73).



Those top-3 times and heights and distances gave The Dalles varsity 64 points, 17 points behind Hermiston (81).

The Lady Riverhawks managed 34 points for their efforts, while the Bulldogs notched 110 points on the girls’ side.

Following up on Mullins’ banner day, Kendyl Kumm added the girls’ only other win with a final height of 8-0 in her pole vault event.

Jenna Miller claimed second in the 400 meters with a season record of 1:05.14, and Zoe Orion motored home in 13:22.03, a personal record, to get second place in the 3,000 meters.

Tijen Kara added a personal-record distance of 30-04.00 to take runner-up honors in the triple jump.

In relays, the 4x100-meter group of Emily Adams, Jordyn Hattenhauer, Miller and Addie Klindt hit for an impressive 52.90 to lock down second place.

The 4x400 quartet, led by Shyanne Cady, Aspen Cook, Bailey Nearing and Savannah Strassheim put out a 4:51.25 and a runner-up spot, less than 18 seconds behind TD’s top team.

Miller notched a personal record in the 200 with her third-place mark of 28.20, Cook posted a 2:49.71 to secure third in the 800, Mercy I’aulualo placed third in the shotput after a season-best toss of 33-5.

In the discus, Tilaima Paulo pushed ahead for third place with her best throw measuring out at 97-4, a personal record, and Kimberly Bobadilla had a personal record mark set at 28-6, where she claimed third place in the triple jump.

Looking ahead on the schedule, The Dalles makes a trip to Lake Oswego High School for the Laker Classic Invitational, which starts at 5 p.m. this Friday.