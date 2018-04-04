The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Tree replacement continues on 2nd

Street trees in downtown The Dalles that are marked with white paint are slated for removal and replacement.

Photo by Mark Gibson
Street trees in downtown The Dalles that are marked with white paint are slated for removal and replacement.

As of Wednesday, April 4, 2018

The City of The Dalles will be removing and replacing oversized or diseased trees on East Second Street beginning Tuesday, April 10, and continuing through Sunday, April 15. Work will take place from 6 a.m. to noon daily.

Thirty seven trees have been identified for removal on East Second Street from the roundabout to and beyond the Post Office, according to city officials.

The trees to be removed have been marked with white paint.

As removal and replacement begins, adjacent parking areas will be marked and closed to parking.

Replacement trees were chosen as being more suited to the downtown environment and will not grow as large as those already in the ground.

Replanting of the new trees will be complete before Cherry Festival weekend, the city said.

For more information, contact Julie Krueger, The Dalles City Manager, at 541-296-5481, Ext 1118.

