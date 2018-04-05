For the Record for April 6, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday April 6, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Animal control responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Tuesday morning after a caller reported a dog running loose in the area. The dog was located and lodged at the shelter. A report was taken.

An informational report was taken Tuesday afternoon at the police station after a victim came in to report his neighbor audio recorded a conversation they had without his knowledge. The incident occurred in the 2500 block of West 8th Street and is under investigation.

A victim came to the police station Tuesday afternoon to report she is being harassed online via social media. An informational report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Drew Louise Allan, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening near East 1st and Union streets and is accused of failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Marcus Anthony Hamilton, 26, no listed address, was arrested early Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of West 8th Place on an out of state warrant.

Cody Lee Brock, 19, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop in the 3200 block of West 7th Street on a warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Wasco County

A hit and run report was taken Tuesday morning from the 3000 block of Cherry Heights Road after a caller reported a vehicle struck a pillar. No suspect driver was present but the vehicle remained on scene. The incident is under investigation.

A death report was taken Tuesday evening from Tygh Valley.

Joel Robert Austin, 25, Maupin, was arrested early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop on Highway 197 and Blue Rock Road on a warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Oregon State Police

Kyle Brian Long, 30, Wasco, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender and post-prison violations.

Regional Jail

Christian Thomas Smart, 20, Independence, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for first-degree failure to appear and two counts of second-degree failure to appear.

Brandon Allen Kauffman, 27, Albany, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a Sherman County warrant for first-degree failure to appear.

Alexis Nichole Goodman, 30, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violations.