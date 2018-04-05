TD tennis coach sees gains in league loss Jones has a feeling that the big wins will come

Although The Dalles girls’ tennis team is searching for its first wins of the season, head coach Debby Jones feels that her group is trending upward with bigger matches coming up.

Overall, the Lady Riverhawks notched 37 set wins in a 9-0 loss at home to the Hermiston Bulldogs.

“The girls are improving their skills and we are beginning to get to the fun stuff such as strategy,” Jones said. “We are very young, but I am so encouraged with what is yet to come.”

Yahaira Alvarez lost her No. 1 singles match against Mackenzie Hill by final scores of 0-6, 2-6, and newly-inserted Dalia Mondragon lost to Hermiston’s Lindsay McAllister, 2-6, 2-6 at No. 2 singles.

TD’s Michaela Haight could not solve Adrian Stewart in a 2-6, 1-6 loss at No. 3 singles, and Arlette Santillan had the closest singles scores, losing 4-6, 4-6 in her No. 4 contest with Hermiston’s Olivia Thomas.

In doubles action, the Riverhawk duo of Lupita Contreras and Natalie Varland were defeated by Reed Middleton and Breena Wadekamper in straight sets, 2-6, 3-6 to kick off the No. 1 slate.

At No. 2, Mireya Huila and Liz Leon ended up on the wrong side of a 2-6, 2-6 score versus Hermiston’s Breckyn Mecham and Alyssa Perloins, and the No. 3 duo of Karla Najera and Kristi Warren lost to the Hermiston tandem of Emery Snyder and Katie Bradshaw in two sets, 4-6, 2-6.

The No. 4 doubles match featured TD’s Pearl Guzman and Samantha Esiquio against Ashlyn Hofbauer and Violet Mitchell, with Guzman and Esiquio losing by marks of 3-6 and 2-6.

“We are still looking for the big wins, but the road is getting smoother,” Jones said. “Some of the girls put together their best efforts thus far, including Arlette at No. 4 singles and Kristi (Warren) and Karla (Najera) at No. 3 doubles.”

The Dalles makes a trip to Redmond at 4 p.m. Friday versus Ridgeview.

Tuesday’s non-league match with Mac-Hi is canceled, but the Riverhawks will be on the court again at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 12 in Pendleton.

The space between matches allows Jones extra time to work with her athletes.

“These girls are so coachable,” Jones said. “We talk a lot about making good mistakes. The girls are buying into the philosophy. They are willing to do to what seems risky and uncomfortable in order to achieve long-term gains. I know this season will be long as we seek for the few individual wins, but we are aiming for long-term success.”