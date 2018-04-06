Cheer squad is honored at year-end banquet Coach sent off her five seniors with high praise

The Dalles cheer coach Kelsey Wallace had a chance to share memories of a successful campaign with her varsity and junior varsity members at the team’s year-end banquet Thursday at The Dalles Middle School.

This past season, the varsity group won three regular-season meets in a row, secured sixth place at state and competed at the United Spirit Association Spirit Nationals in Anaheim, Calif.

With a young roster returning, Wallace remains steadfast in her belief that the best is yet to come with a growing program that fielded a junior varsity group for the first time in her tenure.

She also lauded the time, dedication and work ethic of her seniors, Shivani Patel, Jenifer Salinas, Samantha Stanley, Jessika Nañez and Kendyl Kumm.

Taking home the Most Outstanding award was Emily Adams, and Anna Singhurst earned Most Improved.

Karla Hernandez had her name called as the Most Valuable Player and Stephanie Flores was the group’s Most Outstanding Stunter.

Kumm took home the 110 Percent award and Nañez picked up Most Inspirational.

Both Kumm and Nañez received special recognition as Four-Year Athletes and the group of Salinas, Patel, Stanley, Kumm and Nañez scored Super Senior honors.

On the junior varsity side, Nathan Nañez was named as the team’s Most Dedicated, Miguel Torres earned Most Outstanding Stunter, and Megan Brace grabbed Most Outstanding.

Wallace also announced upcoming dates for the program’s tryout sessions, which are from 6-8 p.m. on Monday-through-Wednesday, May 14-16 at The Dalles Middle School.

For more information on the tryouts and what is needed, email coach Wallace at kelseyesugg@live.com.