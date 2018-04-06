The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Cheer squad is honored at year-end banquet

Coach sent off her five seniors with high praise

The Dalles cheer squad celebrated a solid season with individual and team recognition at its year-end banquet Thursday evening at The Dalles Middle School. Pictured are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Stephanie Flores, Emma Koch, Karla Hernandez, Giselle Schwartz, Emily Adams, Zaida Lopez, Jordyn Hattenhauer and Mackenzie Smith. In the front row are the seniors, from left, Shivani Patel, Jenifer Salinas, Samantha Stanley, Jessika Nañez and Kendyl Kumm. Nañez picked up Most Inspirational, while Kumm took home the 110 Percent award.

Contributed photo/Beverly Nañez
The Dalles cheer squad celebrated a solid season with individual and team recognition at its year-end banquet Thursday evening at The Dalles Middle School. Pictured are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Stephanie Flores, Emma Koch, Karla Hernandez, Giselle Schwartz, Emily Adams, Zaida Lopez, Jordyn Hattenhauer and Mackenzie Smith. In the front row are the seniors, from left, Shivani Patel, Jenifer Salinas, Samantha Stanley, Jessika Nañez and Kendyl Kumm. Nañez picked up Most Inspirational, while Kumm took home the 110 Percent award.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, April 6, 2018

﻿

The Dalles cheer coach Kelsey Wallace had a chance to share memories of a successful campaign with her varsity and junior varsity members at the team’s year-end banquet Thursday at The Dalles Middle School.

This past season, the varsity group won three regular-season meets in a row, secured sixth place at state and competed at the United Spirit Association Spirit Nationals in Anaheim, Calif.

With a young roster returning, Wallace remains steadfast in her belief that the best is yet to come with a growing program that fielded a junior varsity group for the first time in her tenure.

She also lauded the time, dedication and work ethic of her seniors, Shivani Patel, Jenifer Salinas, Samantha Stanley, Jessika Nañez and Kendyl Kumm.

Taking home the Most Outstanding award was Emily Adams, and Anna Singhurst earned Most Improved.

Karla Hernandez had her name called as the Most Valuable Player and Stephanie Flores was the group’s Most Outstanding Stunter.

Kumm took home the 110 Percent award and Nañez picked up Most Inspirational.

Both Kumm and Nañez received special recognition as Four-Year Athletes and the group of Salinas, Patel, Stanley, Kumm and Nañez scored Super Senior honors.

On the junior varsity side, Nathan Nañez was named as the team’s Most Dedicated, Miguel Torres earned Most Outstanding Stunter, and Megan Brace grabbed Most Outstanding.

Wallace also announced upcoming dates for the program’s tryout sessions, which are from 6-8 p.m. on Monday-through-Wednesday, May 14-16 at The Dalles Middle School.

For more information on the tryouts and what is needed, email coach Wallace at kelseyesugg@live.com.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)