Letter to the Editor: Census data

To the editor:

Census information is important data that government uses to evaluate many different issues and local situations, roads, hospitals, airport needs, transportation issues, bridges, etc.



This is important information to you and our government; however, it doesn’t mean that people and governments can’t or don't misuse the data.

Today, in some locales, the issue seems to be identification of legal citizens versus undocumented aliens.



During some of our previous censuses, this question was not asked; however, in the past, the question was asked. The general population should be defined as citizens and undocumented aliens or illegals; however you want to define them.

For me, the issues raised in the census should be addressed to only CITIZENS. Some folks want to include everyone and not define them.

I believe there are two main categories of our population that should be considered: legal and illegal. Citizens and aliens, and aliens are not part of our government and decisions should not be made on them. In particular, the decision of representation, federal, statewide or local. Only citizens of the U.S. should be represented.

Misuse of population data through gerrymandering by (example only) California legislators would give them more representatives in Congress than they deserve… this would take away representatives from other states.

Since 1929, we have had a fixed number of representatives set at 435. Since California is a dominate liberal state andif its representatives represent folks who should not be here, then the whole country has suffered by unfairly giving more representation to California and taking representation from others.



Folks who are undocumented are in control of legislation and representation in California.



Conservatives are simply underrepresented in both Oregon and California. District lines are adjusted to increase the population of the party in power which helps them retain dominance and control district elections.

The census is important to both know who is a citizen and who is not. If folks leave the question blank then it should be assumed that they are NOT citizens and judged accordingly.



It is a crime to falsify information on the census.

Jack Hay

The Dalles