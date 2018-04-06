Looking Back on April 8, 2018

20 years ago – 1998

Bonnie Dunbar’s head is often in the clouds. After all, that’s where she spent several missions — including her latest one, a long science odyssey in outer space. The slender 5-foot-7 NASA astronaut, dressed in a sharp-looking blue flight suit, touched down in The Dalles on Tuesday, sharing with Chenowith Middle School and Mosier and Chenowith elementary school students about her experiences.

Klickitat County has “an interest” in a regional airport authority proposed by The Dalles, a county commissioner said.

Construction of in-lieu fishing sites for tribal fishermen will require dredging, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is requesting state certification for the projects.

An old-time country dance will be held April 11 at the Rockford Grange Hall, Hood River.

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tribal drums and chants went head to head with “The Star-Spangled Banner” as hundreds of people debated a federal bill opponents say would cripple Indian sovereignty by stripping tribes of immunity in lawsuits. The Senate Indian Affairs Committee on Tuesday held a hearing in suburban Seattle on the bill, which would subject tribes to a variety of civil lawsuits — including states’ efforts to collect taxes and suits by people who think they’ve been harmed by tribal governments or businesses.

40 years ago – 1978

Events for the 1978 Northwest Cherry Festival in The Dalles were announced on Friday. The festival will be April 29 with the coronation banquet to select a new Sweetheart the previous night.

State Sen. Vick Atiyeh thinks the Republican race for governor boils down to him and former governor Tom McCall and that Gov. Bob Straub won’t be re-elected in November. Atiyeh made a political speech here Friday and said his 19 year in the legislature serving under McCall, Straub and former governor Mark Hatfield, especially equipped him to put into practice some of the ideas born in Oregon since 1966.

The annual salmon feast at Celilo Sunday will include religious activities which begin at noon in the Longhouse, then the feast followed by the crowning of the new Celilo-Wyam queen. These activities are all open to the public.

SALEM, Ore. (UPI) — The Land Conservation and Development Commission decided Friday to send Hood River County a letter soon saying it is pleased and relieved that the county imposed a moratorium on home building in the county rich orchard land. The commission had intended to send a letter before but, until this week, the letter would have been an order to stop cutting orchard land into parcels for building non-farm residences or placing mobile homes.

60 years ago – 1958

An injunction to prohibit police from removing pinball machines from business houses in Wasco county may be requested this afternoon for Clifford and Martin, the firm which distributes the machines in this area.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (UP) — Scientists at Smithsonian Astro-Physical Observatory said today that Sputnik II, the dog-carrying Russian satellite, should fall to earth Saturday afternoon or evening. The observatory, in an announcement, said that when the satellite enters the thick atmosphere near the earth it might glow like a meteor and be visible for miles.

There were more questions asked than answers given at a Fish Committee hearing here yesterday, and this was the committee’s goal. Under chairmanship of Rep. W. O. (Bun) Kelsay of Roseburg, local sportsmen aired problems they hope can be helped by legislative action. Some of the problems, specifically those involving Indians basing their rights on an 1855 treaty, may prove to be over the jurisdictional heads of the legislators. First on the agenda of the legislators, who are holding similar hearings over the state, was discussion of whether the Oregon Game Commission and the Oregon Fish Commission should be merged into a single entity.

Acceptance by the City Council last night of a low bid for construction of 100 feet of curb and sidewalk on city owned property on W. Sixth street was delayed until it is determined if an entire street widening and sidewalk construction project could be approved for the area from Mill creek to Chenowith Road.

80 years ago – 1938

David Rutz, former wrestler, truck driver and until his arrest some time back chief organizer for the teamsters’ union in Eastern Orgeon, is on trial here on a charge of “malicious destruction of personal property.” The Wasco county courtroom is crowded to near-capacity daily as the trila proceeds.

Clarence Adams, former head of the Portland hiring hall, sprung a sensation this afternoon in the Rutz trial when he testified that he had been asked by Rutz to obtain some emery dust. Adams said that he gave $5 to Harold Beltz, who obtained the abrasive at the Honeyman Hardware store in Portland. Adams testified that Rutz told him he wanted the emery dust for a “job at The Dalles.” Asked by Defense Attorney Robison if he knew what this “job” was, Adams replied: “I didn’t suppose it was to be used to shine teeth.”

A hearing on the feasibility of the establishment of a public power district for the northern part of Wasco county will be held tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the civic auditorium under the supervision of the state hydroelectric commission.

PORTLAND, April 8. (UP) — While the east was shivering and digging out of the snowbanks today the Pacific northwest was enjoying the mildest weather of the year. Roseburg and North Bend were apparently the warmest spots Thursday.

INNSBRUCK, Austria, April 8. (UP) — Adolf Hitler is one of the most carefully guarded rulers in Europe, and the men who protect his life learned some of their technique by studying news reel pictures of the assassination of King Alexander of Jugoslavia at Marseilles in 1934.

100 years ago – 1918

As announced by The Chronicle Saturday, 17 registered men of Wasco county are to report for war service during the five-day period beginning April 26.

Better be careful what you throw away. Public authorities may be spying on your garbage pail. The health department of New York city has been making a survey of home garbage receptacles. In the most fashionable residence section it found hundreds of pounds of perfectly good bread that had been discarded in the form not of crusts and slices, but of whole loaves and half loaves. The New York board of aldermen is considering an ordinance imposing a $50 fine on any person found guilty of throwing away edible foodstuffs.

DUFUR, April 8. — (Special to the Chronicle.) — Dufur met her Liberty loan quota Saturday, and at the close of business last night had a total of $48,400, which was received from 260 subscribers.

The present stock of wheat package goods may be sold by the retailer to the consumer without substitutes. This ruling is authorized by the food administration in Washington, in order to move the goods before they deteriorate on account of hot weather, but under no circumstances can any new stocks be sold. All dealers should immediately advise their county administrator of the stock of these goods that they have on hand, if they wish to avail themselves of the privilege outlined in the foregoing.

PARIS, April 8. — Violent Artillery fighting last night, especially along the left bank of the Oise, was reported by the French war office today. “We took some prisoners. In Argonne, enemy surprise attacks failed.”