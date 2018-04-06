For the Record for April 8, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday April 8, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 4, 7:16 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, East 16th and H streets. Driver got out of her vehicle to say hello to someone and failed to put her vehicle in park causing it to rollaway and strike a parked car and telephone pole. Driver injured her leg when attempting to jump back in the vehicle. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

April 4, 10:43 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 213 eastbound, milepost 3. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to wet road conditions. Vehicle went off the road and flipped onto its top. Driver was cited for failure to maintain a lane of travel.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to two calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from the 700 block of Veterans Drive after staff reported that some electronic equipment was missing.

Police responded to the 200 block of West 3rd Street Wednesday afternoon after an employee reported that male suspect locked himself in the bathroom and made a large mess and fled the area. A trespass report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A damage to city property report was taken Wednesday afternoon near East 8th and Federal streets after an officer struck a curb causing a flat tire.