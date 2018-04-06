Sherman tennis eyes continued court success

MORO – Last season, Sherman junior Savannah Moe broke through for Special District 4 Sub-District doubles title and earned the chance to play in regionals, as the girls’ team rose to the top of the standings for its first championship in six years.

That was a great accomplishment, Moe admitted, but she is not satisfied.

“Some might take their successes and not work as hard as they can, but that is not this team,” Moe said. “Continued growth is the key word. I want to make sure that I don’t take my win last year as my stopping point. We want to make sure that in regionals, and state potentially, that we can keep growing. I am really excited where these next two years take us, because I think that we have the potential to keep playing at this level and making sure that our underclassmen are just as prepared to take our place in the future.”

During sub-district action, the Sherman girls won 10 matches to claim first-place honors with 32 points, Meghan Belshe won a singles title, and the No. 1 doubles team of Moe and CJ Johnson romped to first place with four victories.

With their sub-district crowns, Belshe, Moe and Johnson played in regionals with Belshe placing fourth for her state qualification.

Gaby Rubio won her first two sub-district singles matches, before losing in the next round to end up with a top-16 placing.

For Moe, the plan is to branch off to the singles division, and Johnson is unsure whether she will play doubles or singles.

“We are kind of splitting up, but I know CJ will be successful,” Moe said. “I know the singles game is much different. My consistency and my serves are a huge deal for me. I know I can get those first serves in there really hard, but just having consistency with those will be a component to making sure my game stays as strong as possible.”

Although Belshe graduated last year, the Huskies have plenty of firepower, as Valeria Ambriz, Jordan Barrett, Alyssa Hill and Makayla Lloyd are set to join forces with Rubio, Moe and Johnson.

They will need a concerted effort in all phases to contend with the likes of Weston-McEwen, Mac-Hi, Ione, Helix, Umatilla, Stanfield and Condon-Wheeler.

“I am really excited about what this can do,” Johnson said. “We have a strong group of girls coming back and I know we all want to do better than we did last year. We gained a lot of confidence by winning districts and I know we can play even better to accomplish our goals.”

On the boys’ team are Trenton Mason and newcomer, Caleb Fritts.

With a group of nine players on the roster, the Huskies will be able to get several eyes and voices to help lead them to bigger and better things.

Deidra von Borstel and Angie Totaro are the co-head coaches, and last year’s coach, Kalie Rolfe, is serving as an assistant.

“All of these players started in their freshman year with no other coaching besides what we have on the court right here today, so they have really brought us to what we are,” Moe said.

“They are always making sure that we are motivated, that we are hustling, and that we are putting that work in to show that their time isn’t lost. We have to do our best to make them proud as well to show that our team of coaches basically is really proud of what we can accomplish this year.”