The Dalles baseball salvages weekend split

Saturday, The Dalles baseball team salvaged a split in two games against Washington schools, Prairie and Heritage, losing 2-0 to Prairie, but grabbing a 14-12 triumph against Heritage in the nightcap at Bob Williams Field.

“We missed our opportunities in the first game, but it was nice to see the boys show resiliency in that second game to get the win,” TD head coach Steve Sugg said. “As a coach, it is always good to see your players show some competitive spirit and heart in a game we had to win.”

In their first game, the Riverhawks could only muster two three hits, as Prairie scored single runs in the fourth and seventh innings off starter Jordan Wetmore.

Wetmore tossed a complete-game, four-hitter with 12 strikeouts and a walk. Just one of the two runs was earned.

In his top effort, Wetmore retired the first seven batters he faced to start the game and he shut down seven of the last eight Prairie batters he faced, with a lone runner reaching on a walk.

Zach Anderson and Spencer Honald each went 1 for 3, Henry Lee was 1 for 2 with a walk, and Dominic Smith did not record a hit in two at-bats and was issued a walk.

The Riverhawks left six runners on base, two in scoring position and struck out 12 times, seven looking, against Prairie starter Blake Robb, who finished seven innings and recorded nine outs in a row at one point, seven by strikeout.

In the second game, The Dalles feel behind 8-4 through four and a half innings, before storming back for six runs in the bottom of the fifth and four in the sixth to take a 14-12 victory.

Down 14-8 entering the seventh, Heritage scored four runs and had the tying runs on base with No. 3 hitter Xavier Ulrich at the plate against TD reliever Ben Nelson.

On an 0-1 pitch, Ulrich bounced out to second for the final out to end the game.

Anderson, the Riverhawk starter, lasted three innings and gave up four runs, three earned, on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk for the no-decision.

Honald ended up with the win, as he went two innings and gave up four runs on five hits with no strikeouts and no walks.

Nelson pitched the last two innings and allowed four runs, two earned, on five hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

Offensively, The Dalles posted its highest run and hit totals of the spring campaign with 13 hits, two walks and four hit batters.

Anderson notched a 3 for 4 effort with two doubles, scored two runs, stole a base and drove in a run.

Mac Abbas went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, Lee was 1 for 2 with two hit by pitches, and Dalles Seufalemua checked in with a 1 for 1 effort with a run scored and two RBIs.

Honald had a hit in three at-bats, scored a run and drove in another; Jose Gonzalez was 1 for 3 with a hit by pitch, a stolen base and a run scored; and Wetmore posted a hit, a walk and a run scored in three official at-bats.

The Dalles (2-8 overall) hosts Mountain View at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in its final non-league contest, until league play begins at home on April 14 for two games starting at noon versus No. 5 Pendleton.