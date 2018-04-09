Huskies get four PRs in McKenzie

Owen Christiansen posted a win and a second, Desiree Winslow notched four top-5 outputs, and Jaelyn Justesen added a personal record in the shotput to lead the Sherman Huskies at Friday’s AMJ Invite held in McKenzie.

Christiansen, a sophomore, cleared his distance of 19-feet-3.50 inches for his lone win and he reeled off a 37-10.50 for second place in the triple jump.

Makoa Whitaker placed third in the javelin with a throw of 118-10, Jed Harrison was fifth in the 400 after a time of one minute and .31 seconds and the 4x100-meter relay team of Christiansen, Harrison, Whitaker and Tyler Bledsoe picked up a 50.33 for fourth place.

Harrison, Bledsoe, Loren Henderson and Whitaker grabbed fifth in the 4x400-meter relay (4:14.99) and Henderson set a personal record of 2:50.17 to get ninth place in the 800 meters.

The Sherman boys totaled 39 points for eighth place amongst 14 team, as Lowell (110), Trout Lake (86), La Pine (75), Crow (59) and Mapleton (55) were the top-5 schools.

Winslow tallied a season-best 7-6 to lock down second place in the pole vault in her best finish; and the junior added third in the 200 (29.49), fourth in the 100 (14.11) and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (21.08).

In her triple jump try, Justesen went for a 24-7.75 to get fourth place and she was fifth in the javelin (85-11) and seventh in the shotput with a personal-record toss of 26-8.

Mana Chamoto posted a pair of personal records to her credit in the 400 (1:19.47) and 800 (3:22.77) and freshman Mercedez Cardona had a 13-1 to get ninth place, her best placing in her three-event slate.

The Sherman girls hit for 36 points to claim eighth place in the 13-team standings, finishing up behind the top-five schools, Crow (127), Ione (81), LaPine (64), Oak Hill (62) and Paisley (56).

Up next, Sherman travels to White Salmon, Wash. at 3:45 p.m. this Wednesday in the 1A Trico League Meet.