Letter to the Editor: Kathy brings change

To the editor:

Kathy Schwartz is running for Wasco County Commissioner and she is just the kind of woman our county needs in a leadership position.

Kathy is able to quickly grasp the essence of complex issues and work collaboratively to achieve excellent solutions. For more details about her experience, please go to kathyschwartz.org.

We can move forward together and elect Kathy to the county commission. She is the change we need.



Marilyn Wilks

The Dalles