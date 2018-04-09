Letter to the Editor: Refreshing movie

To the editor:

When a person can leave a movie feeling changed to some degree, that, in my opinion, is a movie that is worth the time and money. A movie about forgiveness. Refreshing! Thank you, Columbia Cinemas for bringing, I can Only Imagine, to our town.



Please consider continuing to make these types of movie choices for our town, you'll have our support. Thanks again.

Tom and Debbie Conklin

The Dalles