Letter to the Editor: Vote for Schwartz

To the editor:
I am proud to endorse and vote for Kathy Schwartz, RN, for Wasco County Commissioner. I believe her professional background in social services, experience in administration, and program management will be a huge benefit in moving Wasco County forward “to achieve healthier and more economically viable communities”.
We couldn’t ask for a more qualified candidate, so please join me and vote for Kathy Schwartz, RN, for Wasco County Commissioner on May 15.
Beverly Sherrill
The Dalles
