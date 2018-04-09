The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Letter to the Editor: Vote for Schwartz

As of Monday, April 9, 2018

To the editor:

I am proud to endorse and vote for Kathy Schwartz, RN, for Wasco County Commissioner. I believe her professional background in social services, experience in administration, and program management will be a huge benefit in moving Wasco County forward “to achieve healthier and more economically viable communities”.

We couldn’t ask for a more qualified candidate, so please join me and vote for Kathy Schwartz, RN, for Wasco County Commissioner on May 15.

Beverly Sherrill

The Dalles

