Local tracksters get in some promising results

Approaching the midway point to the spring campaign, The Dalles track and field team locked in on 16 personal records and 11 season-bests at the Laker Classic Invitational Meet Friday in Lake Oswego.

The girls turned in five top-3 performances versus six 6A schools, one 5A program and 4A Crook County for 73 points to pick up fourth-place honors in the nine-team field.

“Our kids faced some really good teams in Lake Oswego,” TD head coach Garth Miller said. “When you have that, it makes our kids work that much harder to be successful against a high-level of competition.”

In their 4x400-meter hurdles event, Hanna Ziegenhagen, Emma Mullins, Jenna Miller and Paulina Finn combined for a time of four minutes and 26.62 seconds to take third place.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Emily Adams, Jordyn Hattenhauer, Jenna Miller and Addie Klindt went for a final mark of 52.31 seconds to score third place.

Mullins set a season-best time of 2:31.53 seconds to notch third place in the 800 meters, while Ziegehagen chalked up fourth place in 2:33.04.

In the 3,000-meter race, Tressa Wood claimed third place after her season-best 11:47.49. Right behind Wood in fourth place was Emily Johnson, who had a personal-record of 12:09.26.

Junior Tilaima Paulo ended up with a toss of 96-feet-6 inches to grab third in the discus and she added fourth for her efforts in the shotput with a 29-1.50.

Kendyl Kumm placed fourth in the pole vault with a height of 7-0; Liz Tapia was fifth-best in the 400, as she set a personal record of 1:06.16; and Shyanne Cady put up a season-best 53.33 to get fifth place in the 300-meter hurdles.

Finn tallied a 4-8 to get fifth in the high jump, while Adams had the same height of 4-8 but was awarded sixth place; Jenna Miller added sixth in the 400 with a 1:06.73; and Savannah Strassheim had a personal-best 54.51 in the 300-meter hurdles.

Lake Oswego took home first place in the girls’ standings with 118.5 points, finishing in front of Crook County (91.5) and South Salem (90).

The Dalles (73), Liberty (71), Gresham (61), Thurston (61), Southridge (49) and Benson (38) made up the rest of the field.

For the boys’ group, Justin Conklin had the best outcomes with a runner-up finish in the high jump with a height of 6-0 and he locked in a 15.72 to lock in third place in the 110-meter hurdles.

Phillip Dunagan placed fourth in the discus after a toss of 124-9, Ian Fitzgerald added fourth in the javelin with a 147-4.50, a personal-record distance, and Glenn Breckterfield tallied a 43.14 to take fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles.

Samuel Alvarez secured fourth place in the 3,000 meters with a personal-record time of 9:42.77, and Rey Aviluz cleared fifth place in 9:54.43, a personal record in the same race.

Noah Holloran had a personal-record distance of 37-8.50 in the triple jump to grab sixth place, Jonathan Knotts added seventh in the 800 in 2:07.78, a personal record, and Gabe Lira kicked in a personal-record 4:25.19 to claim eighth in the 1,500.

JR Scott (11.87) and Reed Twidwell (11.93) also had personal records in the 100-meter event, Denver Neill timed out in 55.95 to set a personal record in the 400, and joining the PR group was Will Evans in the 300-meter hurdles (48.59) and Ayden Orion in the discus (113-11).

The Dalles heads out to Oregon City for the Willamette Falls Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“We are in our fourth meet and we are seeing constant improvement from the kids with five meets left in the season,” coach Miller said. “I like the direction they are headed. We have a tough meet this weekend, so we are looking forward to seeing them improve even more. It is important for them to work even harder when we face those 6A schools. It will be a good test for us in a mid- season meet.”