For the Record for April 9, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday April 9, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 5, 12:00 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 3rd and Madison streets. Both drivers were cited and a report was taken.

Oregon State Police

April 5, 6:23 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 64. Driver was pulling a small utility trailer that began to swing while traveling. Driver failed to control the vehicle and jackknifed causing the vehicle to roll on the driver side. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Molly Elizabeth Frizzell, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 400 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of third-degree theft.

Bailey Teryn Wilde, 21, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 900 block of Bridge Street and is accused of third-degree assault.

Nathan Bart Lopez, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening near West 8th and Myrtle streets and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Vyacheslav Aleksander Kolyvanov, 51, Estacada, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of unlawful delivery of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana. Alexander Vyachlsavich Kolyvanov, 31, Estacada, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful delivery of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Thursday morning from the 300 block of Court Street.

A criminal trespass report was taken Thursday morning from the 1800 block of Minnesota Street after a caller reported a male subject who was previously trespassed from the church property continues to come on the property. The incident is under investigation.

Dennis Wayne Ladoux, 62, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 200 block of Taylor Street on a warrant for two counts of post-prison violations.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 2300 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported his social security card was stolen.

A burglary report was taken Thursday evening from the 1600 block of I Street after a victim reported her home was broken into while at work.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Thursday evening after staff reported a male subject who was previously trespassed from the store was back on the property. Suspect was located and cited and released for second-degree criminal trespass. A report was taken.

Police responded to East 13th and Riverview streets Thursday evening after a caller reported two juvenile males jumped on his vehicle while he was stopped at the intersection in an attempt to make it look like he hit them. Suspects fled from the area. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Michael Jan Jagelski, 50, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning at the In-Lieu site and is accused of fourth-degree assault, harassment, and resisting arrest.

Aaron Ray Haberman, 20, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning near West 13th and Lincoln streets and is accused of first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, probation violation, five counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and five counts of third-degree theft.

Wasco County

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from Tygh Valley after a victim reported some tools were stolen from her shop.

A theft report was taken Wednesday evening from Shaniko after a caller reported some items were stolen from her deceased brother’s home.

An agency assist report was taken Wednesday evening from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after assisting city police with the arrest of two subjects.

Aspen Marie Bigoni, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of Washington Street on a local warrant for unlawful possession of cocaine.

A hit and run report was taken Thursday evening from the 1400 block of Lambert Street.

A theft report was taken Thursday evening from Tygh Valley after a victim reported his cargo trailer was stolen.

Oregon State Police

Richard Hunt Nosenzo, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 3300 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and on a warrant for sexual harassment and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Justin Wayne Martin, 27, Condon, was arrested Thursday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 94 and is accused of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and parole violation.

A criminal mischief report was taken Thursday afternoon from Maupin after a victim reported her vehicle was damaged while parked near the Highway 197 and Highway 216 junction.

Regional Jail

Kevin Jack Grabler, 52, The Dalles, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for unlawful possession of a concealed firearm and providing false information in connection with a firearm transfer.

Victor Byron Freddie Snell, 36, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Thursday after being for post-prison violations.