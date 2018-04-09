SWC girls second in Boardman

The South Wasco County girls’ track and field team opened some eyes last Friday at the Riverside Twilight Relays with four wins, four seconds and three thirds, as Ana Popchock, Madisen Davis and Maddie Gragg each posted wins in their events.

Popchock reached a personal-record time of 49.64 seconds to grab first in the 300-meter hurdles and she dominated the triple jump event with a season-best leap of 34-feet-9 inches for her second victory.

Gragg set a personal record in the shotput with a 30-5.50 to get first place and Davis posted a season-best toss of 118-4 for top honors in the javelin.

Also, Popchock was second in the long jump (15-5), Abbie Silvey had a personal-best 84-1 for runner-up in the discus, Gragg added a personal record in the javelin (93-1) to take second, and the quartet of Gragg, Abby Birman, Silvey and Davis put up a 1:02.04 to take second place in the 4x100-meter throwers relay.

Gragg placed third in the discus with a personal-record of 83-3, Davis had a personal-record 28-10.50 in the shotput for third place, and Popchock hit for third in the 100-meter hurdles (18.26, a season-record).

Alexis Ware scored a personal record in the javelin (59-4), discus (65-7.50) and shotput (20-11); and Birman had career-mark of 22-4 in the shotput for 10th place to give the Lady Redsides 94 points for second place behind Enterprise (139).

Umatilla (88), Riverside (69), Heppner (46), Pilot Rock (44), Arlington (15) and Columbia (3) represented the rest of the standings.

SWC’s lone male participant was Marshall Bell, who set a personal record of 71-11 in the javelin. He went for a 10-9.50 in the long jump.

Heppner won the boys event with 110 points, ahead of Enterprise (118.5), Umatilla (115) and Riverside (85).

The Redsides next head to Umatilla for the River’s Edge Invitational starting at noon Friday.