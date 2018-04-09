TD softball inches past Canby, 4-2

Bailey LeBreton has pitched in big games throughout her career, so there is nothing she hasn’t seen or experienced before.

The junior right-hander walked the tightrope in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Canby had runners on second and third with two outs and cleanup hitter Mya Pottratz at the plate representing the winning run.

Facing a 1-0 count, the Canby senior laced a ball to Riverhawk shortstop Jodi Thomasian, who made the toss to first baseman Lauryn Belanger for the out to end the threat, giving TD a 4-2 softball win Friday at Canby High School.

Not only did the Riverhawks exact some revenge on a Canby squad that beat them on March 29 at the Glencoe Tournament, they overcome four errors, six walks issued by LeBreton and six runners left on base, and still managed to make the big plays when it mattered.

“Jodi and Kat Bradford played exceptional defense tonight,” TD head coach Kim Kiser said. “Kat took away two big hits in the outfield, Jodi came away with several defensive plays and Lauryn Belanger had a great dive play at first base to get a runner out. All the players stepped it up tonight, defensively. As a whole, this was a good win. It was much-needed, especially after a couple of hard-fought battles.”

In all, The Dalles had 10 hits, three doubles, and three stolen bases.

Thomasian was 2 for 4 with a double, a stolen base, a run scored and two RBIs, Belanger added 2 hits in her four at-bats, stole two bases and scored a run; and Bradford was 2 for 4 with a double.

Senior outfielder Emma Weir posted two hits in three-at-bats, one double, and scored a run; and both Emma Smith and Jessika Nanez had a hit apiece.

All told, LeBreton struck out three, walked six and allowed two runs none earned, on two hits in her seven-inning effort.

Canby (6-5 overall) left eight runners on base, seven in scoring position, as LeBreton did not allow a hit from the third inning on.

Up next, No. 13 TD (6-5-1) hosts Mountain View (2-3) at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

After that, the Hawks host No. 7 Pendleton (9-1) in a Columbia River Conference doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Friday at 16th Street Ballpark.